After confirming its Japanese launch, D3 PUBLISHER And Lancarse they announce that Ed-0: Zombie Uprising will be available from the same day, the July 13thalso in Europe and North America, on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. The version pcavailable at Steamwill be released from early access on the same day.

In the West, the game will launch digitally only, while a physical edition will also be available in Japan. Below we can see the announcement trailer (click on the “Watch on YouTube” link in the embed below).

Ed-0: Zombie Uprising – Announce Trailer

Source: D3 PUBLISHER via Gematsu