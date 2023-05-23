D3 PUBLISHER announced that Ed-0: Zombie Uprising will be released soon from Early Access, starting today you can pre-order on consoles and PC. As previously anticipated, the full version of the title will be available starting from next July 13 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X | S and PC. The recommended retail price is €28.99, and if we decide to pre-order the game we will get the additional mission as a bonus”Rounding up Thieves“.

We leave you now with a new trailer dedicated to the game, as always wishing you a good vision.

D3PUBLISHER delivers over 100 hours of gameplay and new updates with the launch of version 1.0 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC

Oakland, CA – May 18, 2023. D3Publisher Inc., one of Japan’s leading video game manufacturers, and developer LANCARSE Ltd. today announced that the full version of the rogue-like survival action video game Ed-0: Zombie Uprising will be available on PlayStation®5, Xbox Series X|S and PC via Steam starting July 13, 2023. In addition, the companies have announced that pre-orders are now available on all platforms. Anyone who pre-orders Ed-0: Zombie Uprising will unlock a small bonus mission titled “Rounding up Thieves”. The game will be available for an MSRP of $29.99 / €28.99.

Ed-0: Zombie Uprising has been in early access on Steam since April 2022 and the developers have taken advantage of this time to create additional content and take into account community feedback by implementing significant improvements that enrich the overall gaming experience. Among the improvements in question include optimizations of the quality of the fights and levels of difficulty and a new option that allows saving during the game, as well as regular bug fixes and changes to various elements of the gameplay. Version 1.0 also includes many new features, such as new blessings and spells, an exclusive adaptive triggers function for PS5, an EDO Shader that allows you to activate a fun “Ukiyo-e” style filter and content for over 100 hours of game!

Designed to bring brutal strategic battles to life in a rogue-like format, Ed-0: Zombie Uprising takes place in the fictional Edo-era Japan where hordes of hungry zombies have raided the isolated country. Each dungeon adventure will be different from the previous one, so players’ judgment will be key, as they will face unique challenges with a wide variety of random elements amidst dangerous enemies. Ed-0: Zombie Uprising includes various undead enemies, ranging from Japanese zombies, played in a “new key”, to foreign invaders born after the “zombie industrial revolution”. As players progress, they will unlock more enemies and more opportunities to customize builds to their liking, with the option to increase the difficulty level to challenge themselves.

For more information about Ed-0: Zombie Uprising visit the server Official discordthe community page on Steam And D3 PUBLISHER Inc., so you don’t miss out on additional content and the latest news.