An Aztec warrior prepares an ambush in the middle of the jungle. He is seen sharpening some trunks and preparing a kind of trap to harm the first unaware person who passes through the undergrowth, like a soldier of the Spanish crown. In another scene we see the same warrior wait in the middle of the jungle, stealthily, before jumping on a soldier and beginning to hang him. The same formula can be seen in another fragment, only in the middle of what appears to be the city of the great Tenochtitlan. This time the character hides behind a wall and stealthily runs a sword through the armor of a conquering soldier, ending his life. They are some frames with which the advance of Aztec ecumenea video game that puts the player in the shoes of an Aztec warrior who must prevent the advance of Spanish troops during the year 1521.

The video game, run by the Polish studio Giantscraft Games, has generated positive and negative comments from Mexican users and from different countries around the world. Opinions in Mexico are divided between those who applaud and value the developers’ initiative for presenting something fresh and different; as well as detractors and critics for the “imprecise” portrait of the civilization that inhabited at that time in what is now Mexico.

And also, on the other side of the pond, are the radical groups that have disliked the fact that players can control the natives of Mesoamerica and assassinate Spanish soldiers. For this reason, different ultra-conservative groups bought the domain of the company, which was not registered —apparently due to an oversight—, and turned it into a space for disinformation that exalts Spanish imperialism, in addition to presenting images linked to fascism and extreme right.

The portal is presented with a phrase from the Spanish conquistador Hernán Cortés, which is accompanied by the Cross of Burgundy, a symbol used and recovered by ultranationalists. The only link on the website redirects to an Instagram account where they explain that a follower of the same realized that the company had not renewed the domain on the web, so he decided to buy it and link it to the profile of this ultra-conservative page. “A new video game based on the conquest of America where we play an Aztec warrior who, with dubious historical rigor, massacres Spaniards in the purest style Assassin’s Creed. Contrary to what history tells us, in this title the Spaniards are reflected as the little rigorous account black legend as ruthless murderers, looters, slavers and genocides”, states a post on the Instagram profile.

In a story anchored in the same profile, they complement that “the reality is that only 500 Spaniards were enough who, with the help of 120,000 Indians oppressed by the Aztecs seeking to rebel against their tyranny, allied with the Spaniards and, commanded by Cortés, managed to overthrow their leaders.”

A Giantscraft representative confirmed this takeover of their domain to the outlet. The Verge and said that since the game was announced “they have been under attack by extreme right groups” and have even received death threats, which is why the identity of the company’s public relations officer has not been revealed.

A calculation by historians estimates that 80% of the indigenous people of Mesoamerica had died as a result of battles, exploitation and epidemics at the end of the 16th century, during the conquest of the Aztec empire at the hands of Cortés. Federico Navarrete, a historian specializing in the conquest, sees it as normal to run into “a lot of resistance” from certain sectors of Spanish society to carry out a critical reflection on this fact and that the positions are always not even conservative, “but openly retrograde”.

“They are not open to accept historical information and the only thing that matters to them is a nationalist claim. The Spanish were the invaders and the aggressors. It is rather a problem that some have with the historical truth”, affirms Navarrete.

Other criticisms of the video game were regarding the portrait that was made of Tenochtitlan, the capital of the Mexica empire, showing it jungle, in decline and gloomy. The also doctor in Mesoamerican Studies from the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) considers that the setting repeats the common places of the Aztecs and Mexicas as “sacrificers”, as well as another similar production on the Mayans as it was apocalyptoby Mel Gibson, or also cites the “infamous musical” Malincheby Nacho Cano, a production that he considers “full of lies and historical attitudes and fascist ideology.”

“The setting seems to be very ambiguous. Presents the Aztecs as jungle peoples [Malinche] and that’s something i see here too [en el videojuego] and that, then, has more to do with the racist prejudices of Europeans who associate savagery with the jungle. If they were going to do a representation of the Mexicas or Aztecs, they could have shown the chinampas, the aqueducts, Tenochtitlan or big cities like Cholula or Zempoala. What they show, on the other hand, is a matter that is much more, in quotes, primitive”, affirms Navarrete.

Faced with the wave of comments, criticism and praise, the video game developer company has decided to “listen to the public” and promised to work on the design of Tenochtitlan, in addition to doing its best to make the game “more historically accurate”. In the same way, it would seem that the pressure of radical groups has had an effect, since in the announcement, published on the Steam platform —one of the most important digital distribution and sales portals in the world—, they also made known that in the new final version it will be possible to choose a side. The user will be able to join the conquistadors and fight against the caste of “sacrificing priests” or join the Aztec warriors and repel the newcomers.

“It was not planned. However, we saw about 40% of the audience say that they would like the option to join the pathfinders, so we might actually try to give this possibility. The game is not political in any way and never will be, it is a fiction based on historical facts, ”said the Giantscraft Games public relations officer.

Despite all the commotion caused by the announcement of Aztec ecumenewhich will tentatively not see the light of day until the year 2025 —according to Steam—, Navarrete highlights other cultural products that portray the time more adequately, such as the video game yaopan, available for cell phones, about the Tlaxcalan conquests throughout Mesoamerica between 1519 and 1541; or the webcomic aztec empirewritten by Paul Guinan and illustrated by David Hanh.

Another one that follows the same thematic line is the Mexican developer Guillermo Alarcón, who enlists, for consoles like PlayStation and Xbox, Mictlan: An Ancient and Mythical Taledescribed as the first Mesoamerican-themed action-adventure video game set during Spain’s invasion of Mexico in the 16th century. Its tentative release date is also in 2025. It remains to be seen if, like Aztec ecumenewill arouse the same passions.

