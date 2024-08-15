Ecuador’s Vice President Verónica Abad has filed a complaint with the Contentious Electoral Court (TCE) against the country’s leader, Daniel Noboa, a measure that, if accepted and proceeds to a trial, could lead to the impeachment of the politician elected in 2023 in an early presidential election.

According to information from the newspaper El Universo, Abad filed a complaint against Noboa, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Gabriela Sommerfeld, the Vice Minister of Government, Esteban Torres, and the presidential advisor Diana Jácome.

Last year, Abad and Noboa, who were already estranged, entered into a political dispute when she was designated in November, shortly after the president’s inauguration, as a “collaborator for peace in Israel”, which required her to move to Tel Aviv.

In a video posted on social media on the Day to End Violence Against Women (November 25), she stated that one form of aggression is “obeying in fear, being minimized and sent to war to die” – a likely reference to the then recently initiated conflict between Israel and the terrorist group Hamas.

Now Ecuador’s ambassador to Israel, Abad alleged in her complaint to Ecuador’s electoral body that Noboa had “diminished her participation as a woman in the political decisions of the State” and said that the ministers and officials mentioned had offended her in public statements.

The vice president argued that all of them committed a “very serious electoral infraction” and political violence; if the complaint goes ahead and the TCE rules in favor of Abad, those mentioned could be removed from office, be forced to pay a fine and lose their political rights for four years.

Elected last year in an early election called by his predecessor Guillermo Lasso, Noboa has already said he intends to seek another term in 2025.

The Noboa administration condemned Abad’s complaint. In a statement to X, Government Minister Michele Sensi Contugi claimed that the complaint is a “gross attempt at destabilization and blatantly constitutes a clear coup d’état.”

Mentioning an “attempt at destabilization,” Interior Minister Mónica Palencia said that Abad submitted the request to the TCE “with the aim of removing the president from office through sanction and also obtaining his disqualification for four years.”

“She intends to take over the government, be the president of Ecuador and, in addition, disqualify him [Noboa] to be a candidate for president,” Palencia declared in a message in which she appears escorted by police officers.

“We will not allow this. She is arguing that there was a violation of her rights to participate in gender-based violence because she was given the exclusive role of ambassador to the State of Israel,” he added.

The minister also said that the National Police, the Ministry of the Interior and the security apparatus, which includes the military, will be vigilant “so that the established order is not broken, the Constitution is not broken, the law is not broken”. (With EFE Agency)