Ecuador’s Vice President Verónica Abad has filed a complaint against President Daniel Noboa before the Electoral Contentious Court, accusing him of gender-based political violence. The complaint comes after months of growing tension between the two leaders. The relationship between Noboa and Abad deteriorated significantly after the 2023 presidential election went to the runoff. Once they were elected, they did not speak again, the vice president said in an interview with EL PAÍS.

One of Noboa’s first decrees after assuming the presidency was to appoint Abad as ambassador of peace in Israel, in a diplomatic mission unprecedented for Ecuador. The vice president has described this mission as “useless” because, she argued, Ecuador does not have a significant role in the conflict between Israel and Palestine. According to Abad, this measure marked the beginning of a series of measures and declarations that violate her rights and seek to pressure her to leave office and not assume the presidency when Noboa runs for reelection.

The suit also names Foreign Minister Gabriela Sommerfeld; Deputy Minister of Government Esteban Torres; and presidential adviser Diana Jácome. According to Abad, all of them have actively participated in the smear campaign against her. Sommerfeld, for example, has not authorized Abad’s vacation requests and has criticized her performance in the diplomatic post. In an interview in May, the minister claimed that Abad was acting against Ecuador instead of fulfilling her duties.

At the time, the deputy minister and government spokesman, Esteban Torres, gave a press conference to warn of new legal proceedings in a case that the Prosecutor’s Office called “Nene”, in which it is investigating Abad’s son for alleged influence peddling in the vice presidency of the Republic. The Public Prosecutor’s Office also tried to criminally link Abad, but the intention was frustrated after Congress refused to lift the immunity enjoyed by the president. Torres has declared that “it would be disastrous for the country if Verónica Abad assumed power.”

Abad has denounced that the government is using a coordinated strategy to damage her image and that of her family. This strategy, according to the vice president, includes questions about her motherhood. Diana Jácome, presidential advisor, has referred to Abad as “an enemy backed by political groups that want to attack the government” and has questioned Abad’s motherhood by insinuating that she would prefer to maintain her position of power rather than worry about her son. “If your son is in prison… do you go back or do you prefer to stay because you want power?” said Jácome, in an interview in June, at the height of the “Nene” case, for which the vice president’s son was imprisoned in Guayaquil’s maximum security prison, La Roca.

In the midst of this conflict, Noboa has stated that Abad “will get out on her own.” With a confident tone, like that of someone who knows something that no one else knows, she added that “in the end everything falls by its own weight.” The arguments about the distancing between Noboa and Abad have varied over time. At one point, the spokesmen said it was because they knew about the corruption case, allegedly orchestrated by the vice president’s son. And other times they have attributed to her having an affinity with Correaism, the party of former president Rafael Correa, to which she has always shown herself to be an opponent.

Abad’s complaint was filed on August 8, but was only made public on Monday, in a context of crisis in the Electoral Contentious Court. In that body, three judges unexpectedly called a hearing to remove the president of the institution, Fernando Muñoz, the judge who had filed a previous complaint against Abad. The complaint seeks the dismissal of the president, the chancellor, the vice minister and the advisor, the suspension of their participation rights for four years and a fine of 32,000 dollars.

The government has tried five times to remove Abad from office so that he does not assume power in January, when Noboa must leave the presidency to dedicate himself to campaigning. Current regulations prevent a public official from being a candidate, to prevent him from influencing the election. The failed attempts include the hasty dispatch of Abad to Israel, the arrest of his son, the refusal of Congress to authorize his prosecution, and the complaint of early campaigning filed by a public official.

Follow all the information from El PAÍS América on Facebook and Xor in our weekly newsletter.