Verónica Abad says President Daniel Noboa’s government is using a coordinated strategy to damage her image

The Vice President of Ecuador, Veronica Abadfiled a complaint with the Electoral Contentious Court against Daniel Noboa, alleging that the country’s president committed political gender violence against her. The information is from the newspaper The Country.

The action brought by Abad – dated August 8, but which became public on Monday (August 12, 2024) – also indicates, in addition to Noboa, Foreign Minister Gabriela Sommerfeld, Deputy Government Minister Esteban Torres and Presidential Advisor Diana Jácome as participants in a coordinated strategy to damage the image of the vice president and her family.

According to Abad, the problems between the two began when the president appointed her as peace ambassador to Israel, which would have pressured the vice president not to assume the presidency when Noboa runs for re-election in 2025.

Tensions would have intensified, according to her, when her son was arrested for the alleged crime of influence peddling in the vice presidency.

Abad’s son, who is under investigation, was placed in a maximum security prison while the vice president was in Israel. She said her son’s arrest was an attempt to remove her from office.

In an interview given to an Ecuadorian radio station in July 2024, Noboa had said that Veronica Abad “you will go out alone”to which the vice reacted shortly afterwards saying that the speech had been a “right wing threat”

“Seeing how he [Daniel Noboa] runs over an embassy, ​​without a doubt, I fear for my life”said Abad in an interview with The Country in May, saying that he considers Noboa’s government authoritarian and “who considers himself above the law”.

The statement refers to the invasion of the Mexican embassy in the country by Ecuadorian police in April. The incident sparked a diplomatic crisis between the two countries and was even condemned by Brazil.