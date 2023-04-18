(Reuters) – Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso has said he will dissolve congress and call early elections if he does not gather enough support among lawmakers before a possible impeachment hearing, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.

The comments, made in an interview, come a day after lawyers representing Lasso asked lawmakers to declare the impeachment hearing inadmissible, denying allegations of embezzlement against him.

“Right, right. This is what I declare,” Lasso told the paper, in response to a question whether he would invoke a constitutional clause known as “mutual death” to force elections both for his own office and for a new Congress.

Ecuador’s constitution allows Lasso to call elections for his office and assembly, rather than face hearings, in a procedure widely described as “mutual death”.

Opposition lawmakers in Ecuador’s National Assembly have been pushing for such hearings since last month. The Supreme Court gave the green light to the hearings.

The opposition needs 92 votes out of 137 members of the assembly to find Lasso guilty if the case reaches the final stage.

The allegations of embezzlement relate to an oil transport contract between the public company Flopec and the private company Amazonas Tanker Pool Company LLC.

(Reporting by Jyoti Narayan in Bengaluru; Reporting by Jyoti Narayan)