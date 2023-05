How did you feel about the content of this article?

Police officers guard the outside of the National Assembly headquarters in Quito (Ecuador). | Photo: EFE/ José Jácome

The president of Ecuador, the conservative Guillermo Lasso, decreed this Wednesday (17) the so-called “cross death”, which dissolves the National Assembly (Parliament), with an opposition majority, and calls early general elections, so that he will govern by decree. until his successor takes office.

In a message to the nation, Lasso justified this measure contemplated in the 2008 Ecuadorian Constitution by the “serious internal and political commotion” that affects the country.

The president announced this decision after having appeared before the Assembly yesterday to present his defense against the accusation made by the opposition for an alleged crime of embezzlement.

Lasso used what is called “cross-death” to dissolve Parliament, a legal figure that can be adopted for this purpose, and not wait for the debate that would take place in the Legislature to later vote on his impeachment.

Approving Lasso’s impeachment would have required 92 votes, equivalent to two-thirds of the seats in Parliament.