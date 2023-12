National Assembly of Ecuador continued the process that led Guillermo Lasso to decree the “crusader death” and considered the accusation to be valid | Photo: EFE/José Jácome

The National Assembly of Ecuador declared this Thursday (30) former president Guillermo Lasso (2021-2023) responsible for embezzlement in the final vote of the impeachment trial that the then ruler interrupted six months ago by dissolving the house and forcing the convocation of extraordinary general elections.

Reinstated after the elections, the Assembly continued with the impeachment trial, although there was no longer the option of removing Lasso, who left office a week ago to his successor, Daniel Noboa, the 35-year-old businessman who won the presidential election resulting from the called “cross death”, a constitutional mechanism with which the then president avoided a possible impeachment.

Parliamentarians considered the accusation against Lasso to be valid by a score of 116 votes in favor, one against and seven abstentions in two rounds of voting.

With this, a long impeachment process requested by an opposition led by allies of former president Rafael Correa (2007-2017), on the left, and by the conservative Social Christian Party (PSC) came to an end.

These two forces pushed for impeachment after an alleged corruption scheme in public companies apparently headed by Lasso’s brother-in-law, businessman Danilo Carrera, and with one of its members allegedly linked to a drug trafficking ring, came to light.

However, the Constitutional Court removed this part of the accusation and left only the crime of embezzlement, referring to contracts signed by the state oil fleet that allegedly caused “damage to the State in favor of third parties”, according to the resolution approved by the Assembly.

The new composition of the Assembly after the elections left Correísmo and the PSC as the two dominant parties in the House and resumed the impeachment process of Lasso, who before the dissolution of the legislature did not have a majority and now has no representatives from his party.