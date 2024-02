The President of Ecuador, Daniel Noboa | Photo: EFE/José Jácome

Ecuador's operations against crime have already culminated in the arrest of more than nine thousand individuals, according to information from local authorities.

The country has been experiencing a situation of internal armed conflict for more than 40 days, decreed by President Daniel Noboa, who ordered security forces to dismantle criminal organizations linked to drug trafficking operating in the country. During this period, among the 9,040 individuals who were arrested, around 241 were formally charged with terrorism crimes.

Operations against crime, which include the participation of the Armed Forces and the Police, also resulted in the recapture of 34 of the 90 prisoners who had escaped from prison at the beginning of the year, and the seizure of more than 62 tons of drugs, almost three thousand firearms, more than 12 thousand explosives and more than US$220 thousand in cash.

Furthermore, authorities also claim that they managed to normalize the situation in prisons, where around 200 hostages were held by inmates in January, and release all guards.

Ecuador, which experienced a crime wave in January, received support from the United States, which signed a five-year security assistance agreement, which includes the supply of weapons, technology and training. The country currently has one of the highest homicide rates in Latin America, with 45 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants in 2023.