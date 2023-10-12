The final stretch of the Ecuadorian electoral contest is also being experienced on the other side of the Atlantic. “We need change, get rid of corruption!” Cruz Zhimnay harangues in Madrid’s Puerta del Sol along with a group of supporters who, dressed in purple t-shirts, wave flags of Ecuador and others where the smiling face of Daniel Noboa appears. The 35-year-old businessman gave the surprise and reached the second round after obtaining 24% of the votes, compared to the 33% that Luisa González (45 years old) received, from the Citizen Revolution Movement, the left-wing formation sponsored by former president Rafael Belt. Zhimnay is the coordinator of Noboa’s list in the capital; Along with a group of supporters, she tours the squares and parks of the capital promoting votes for the candidate.

A few kilometers to the east, in a theater provided by the Workers’ Commissions, Ecuadorian Esther Cuesta, with microphone in hand and surrounded by white, blue and red balloons—the new colors of the Citizen Revolution—encourages the public to chant: “Luisa , Chairwoman! “Luisa, president!” Without stopping, she adds energetically: “This Sunday we are going to decide the country we want; one with deaths, hitmen, poverty and migration or one that guarantees rights like the one proposed by Luisa González.” Cuesta is a candidate for the assembly for the Europe, Asia and Oceania Constituency and makes the rally official for the hundred Ecuadorian residents who arrive at the theater. “It cannot be possible that it takes months to give you a passport, an ID,” she argues on stage and adds: “With the Citizen Revolution we are going to promote efficient consular services, as they once were.”

While the room is filled with applause, Víctor Álvarez, 53, welcomes in the street those who continue to arrive at the event, invited by their families or informed by social networks.

—Is this where Luisa González is?

—Yes, come in, come in

Álvarez arrived with his wife and young daughter in Madrid ten months ago after receiving death threats from a gang of extortionists in Quevedo, his hometown. He closed his automobile lubrication company and landed in Spain thanks to a tourist visa. “They sent me photos of my family to coerce me,” says the Ecuadorian, who is waiting for an asylum request to allow him to regularize himself. Although he cannot vote, he explains that he has supported the Citizen Revolution since its founding in 2007. “How am I going to vote for a businessman who does not look after his workers and who does not grant them the benefits of the law?” He replies. he.

The Community of Madrid concentrates the largest diaspora of migrants from Ecuador in all of Europe. 33,405 Ecuadorians reside in the capital, although only 18,000 are registered to vote. A group that will have to come and cast its vote in person, after the telematic voting system presented errors in the majority of foreign constituencies in the first round.

Víctor Álvarez with his family in Madrid after finishing a rally of the Citizen Revolution Movement led by Luisa González. LEV

The campaign has been affected by a growing wave of violence imposed by drug gangs. This reached its peak after the murder of the candidate Fernando Villavicencio at the exit of a rally in Quito on August 9. The Ecuadorian journalist gained prominence after uncovering a bribery scheme that put Rafael Correa and senior officials of his government on the ropes. Among his proposals were to build a “high security prison” to lock up the most dangerous criminals.

Back in Sol, Carolina Salazar, 38, admits that she voted for Villavicencio’s party in the first round. Now, she supports, shouting at the top of her lungs, the candidacy of Noboa, whom she considers “a young man prepared and focused on projects for Ecuador who does politics without attacking his opponents.” Salazar, who has been in Spain for two decades, drives a car for Uber in the capital. “I think he is an honest businessman,” she admits proudly as she holds up a white T-shirt with the slogan: “For a new Ecuador.” She also confesses that she supported Correa during his first term, but then came the overpricing, corruption and that he became disenchanted. “Where is that money?” she asks as the harangue continues.

The feeling of apathy grows

However, not all Ecuadorians in Madrid have decided on their vote. Milton Salas, 62, goes to watch the Ecuavolley matches—a variation of traditional volleyball with fewer players—which take place on weekends in the capital’s parks. “The two candidates are the same thing,” says Salas. A widespread judgment for many residents, who arrived driven by the economic crisis of dollarization during the turn of the century. “Besides, you can’t change the country in a year and a half,” he adds without taking his eyes off the track.

Vladimir Paspuel, director of Asociación Rumiñahui, the organization with the longest history in Spain in addressing Latin American migration, explains that this feeling of apathy is a response of Ecuadorian residents to the historical lack of concern of the rulers. “Some have even demagoguely stated that we are the ‘saviors of the country’, but that is not the case. The governments of Ecuador have always had a negative perception of migrants, in part because the jobs we have held here have been as caregivers and cleaners; which has caused the new and old generations to completely disengage from the situation of their native country. Many no longer see Ecuador as the place to which they will return after a while,” Paspuel clarifies and adds: “Currently, there is a lot of pain when talking about a country that has always been characterized by peace and well-being.”

Elections in the capital Ecuadorians residing abroad are called to vote in person at the Ifema event center in Madrid this Sunday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. with their identity document (card or passport), whether current or expired. A failure in the telematic voting system prevented the vast majority of residents abroad from voting in the first round, so in addition to electing a president, this Sunday they will also vote for national and foreign assembly members.

