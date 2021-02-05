Demonstrators participate in a protest against the economic measures taken by the Government of Ecuador in reaction to the pandemic in Quito, on October 22. STRINGER / Reuters

The next president of Ecuador, who could be elected in a first round of votes on Sunday, will inherit a double economic crisis: the one triggered by the pandemic and the one caused by the waste of previous governments. When the Covid-19 crisis hit last year, Ecuador was already in recession and the Government was initiating a much-needed adjustment to public spending. Given the drop in demand for oil worldwide, export revenues are not enough to fill the growing fiscal gap. And, in a country that resorted to dollarization as a monetary discipline, the tools to redirect the economy are limited.

In addition to the nearly 15,000 deaths caused by the coronavirus and thousands more infected, Ecuador suffers from massive job losses and a worrying increase in poverty. The most recent data suggests that the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) fell 8.8% in the third quarter of 2020, compared to the same the previous year. The annual drop is expected to be close to 9%, according to the central bank.

During 2020, President Lenín Moreno liquidated parastatal companies and cut spending, which was a disaster for an economy in which the state apparatus has become an important source of employment and a stimulus for growth. The Government has become dependent on the debt to be able to finance its needs and Moreno had to, in the midst of the pandemic, negotiate new terms to pay his investors the 17.4 billion dollars he owes.

“It is in full adjustment of an unbalanced, unbalanced economy and the country is already in recession when the pandemic hits, which means that we have two blows at the same time,” says Vicente Albornoz, Dean of Economics and Administration of the University of the Americas (UDLA) in Quito. “It is like having a comorbidity, like having two diseases at the same time, diseases that the next government will have to face. The covid issue will be temporary, the other issue remains and over time it gets worse and worse, “he adds.

Albornoz assures that to understand the economic inheritance that Moreno will leave to the next Administration, it is necessary to understand what happened in the country between 2006 and 2014, when international oil prices were around $ 100 per barrel. The income of the Government, responsible for most of the oil exploitation, was “spectacular”, recalls the economist, and instead of saving so much was spent that the government apparatus swelled, inflation of 45% was detonated and reforms were passed to protect the guarantees and salaries of Ecuadorians, which reduced the economy’s competition compared to their peers in the region.

As of 2015, oil prices begin to fall and the Government begins to borrow to continue spending as it had been doing. Unlike countries that issue their own currency, Ecuador uses the dollar, whose monetary policy falls into the hands of the United States Federal Reserve. The decision was made since 2000, with the intention of avoiding the high increases in inflation of the past. Dollarizing an economy, however, does not allow the authorities to devalue its currency to lighten the debt burden and even lower the cost of living. Ecuador therefore depends on external debt in dollars to finance itself. The Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC) estimates that last year the fiscal deficit reached 9% of GDP, that is, 8,800 million dollars. This represents a 6.3% deterioration compared to the deficit registered in 2019.

Given the fall of the economy due to the pandemic, the Government was forced to restructure its debt with private bondholders, which closed its access to the capital markets. Moreno sought an agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) which granted him financing for 6.5 billion dollars to face the pandemic.

“They are allowing them to borrow an exceptional amount of money to reduce the impact of this crisis, both the social and the economic shock and budget stress that impact the economy,” says Siobhan Morden, managing director and analyst for Latin America at the firm. Amherst Pierpoint Securities, from New York. “Because if they don’t, if they don’t get enough dollars because oil prices are lower and there is a balance of payments shock, their economy can’t grow. It does not have dollars to pay its public employees or to spend and it becomes a vicious circle ”, explains the specialist.

Moreno also, during his four-year term, made efforts to diversify his economic matrix, promoting mining as a source of income and through public-private partnerships. Their efforts were met with resistance from local indigenous communities. In Ecuador, the minimum monthly wage by law is $ 400 per month, which was defined to ensure a decent income. However, relative to its neighboring countries in the Latin American region, it is not very attractive for employer companies, says Albornoz, from UDLA.

Both Albornoz and Morden agree that the next president will disappoint his constituents, as the candidates have promised to reduce the deficit without limiting spending or raising taxes, which they say is not sustainable. “The great challenge is to complete this detoxification, relocate to Ecuador,” says Albornoz, on the phone, “we had a spectacular party, the Ecuadorian economy had some spectacular years between 2006 and 2014 and now we are paying for the hangover, a very long hangover.”

The economic reactivation worldwide, the expert adds, represents an opportunity for the country to make its labor market more attractive and take advantage of foreign investments, but this will not happen without reforms that may be unpopular. “The world will give us opportunities, now with the recovery, the world will want to go to the Galapagos Islands, for example, they will want to buy bananas, cocoa, flowers, Ecuadorian coffee, but if it is too expensive, that will not to happen “, says Albornoz,” if we are not able to react to this, we are not going to take advantage of the global reactivation. “