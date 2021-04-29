The verdict was given as a result of a lawsuit of unconstitutionality filed in 2020 by women’s groups. The president-elect, the right-wing Guillermo Lasso, affirmed that he will respect the ruling despite being a known detractor of the right to abortion.

Historic judicial ruling in favor of women’s rights in Ecuador. The Constitutional Court of Ecuador ruled this past Wednesday, April 28, the unconstitutionality of articles 149 and 150 of the Comprehensive Organic Penal Code (COIP) that allowed abortion only in case of danger to the mother or rape of a woman with a disability and punished with prison the termination of pregnancy in all other cases.

The resolution was approved in the plenary session of the Court with seven votes in favor and the abstention of two magistrates. Thus, the magistrates ordered the deletion of the words “person with a mental disability” from point 2 of article 150 of the COIP, with which the possibility of abortion by rape remains open to all pregnant women.

In this way, it is also expected that the new ruling will influence one of the most serious problems in Ecuadorian society: that of the rape of girls and adolescents. The incoming president, the conservative Guillermo Lasso, announced that he would respect the sentence despite his well-known anti-abortion stance.

Activists from Ecuadorian feminist groups demonstrate today in favor of abortion in Quito (Ecuador). Today the Constitutional Court of Ecuador is holding a debate on the decriminalization of abortion in cases of rape. © EFE / Andrés Ávila

“This is because of the 2,000 girls who give birth each year as a result of rape, because a pregnant girl is a raped girl. It is because of the approximately seven girls who each day have to give birth in precarious conditions,” a young Ecuadorian woman told EFE that it manifested itself at the gates of the Court.

Incomplete progress towards the total decriminalization of abortion

“The decriminalization of abortion for rape is a necessary advance, although incomplete, Ecuadorian women will continue to fight to exercise the right to be free to enjoy, defend, protect our body and integral health,” read a statement issued by the National Coalition of Women of Ecuador.

“Now we have to get the health system to operate and continue working to decriminalize abortion (totally),” said Virginia Gómez, director of the Desafío Foundation, which is part of the National Coalition of Women of Ecuador and is responsible for the appeal of unconstitutionality processed this Wednesday, April 28.

Activists from Ecuadorian feminist groups demonstrate today in favor of abortion in Quito (Ecuador). Today the Constitutional Court of Ecuador is holding a debate on the decriminalization of abortion in cases of rape. © EFE / Andrés Ávila

In 2019, however, Parliament refused to expand the grounds for abortion and the Constitutional Court then considered a legislative technique error a demand to review a presidential veto to the project. Also, on this occasion the court has rejected the inclusion of cases of incest, rape, non-consensual insemination or malformation of the fetus.

For his part, the president of the Ecuadorian Episcopal Conference (CEE), Monsignor Luis Cabrera, sent on Monday a letter to the president of the Constitutional Court in which he stated that “the crime of rape cannot be solved with another crime.”

A movement that gives an idea of ​​the difficulties that Ecuadorian women will continue to face before their intention to move towards the total decriminalization of the interruption of pregnancy.

With EFE