The player Miler Bolaños is known for being the first Ecuadorian footballer to win the Brazil Cup in 2016 together with the Gremio Fútbol Porto Alegrense team, after scoring a decisive goal that would give him the victory in the game.

Bolaños is noted for his great performance in Tijuana, Shanghai Shenhua, Gremio, Chongqing Liangjiang, among others. Currently, the striker belongs to Club Sport Emelec since December 29, 2022.

On February 11, at the ‘Explosión Azul’ event, Miller Bolaños was involved in a controversy over his attidude by refusing to go out with a child to the playing field.

🔴#ATTENTION | Miller Bolaños refused to jump onto the field holding hands with a child. The Ecuadorian striker decided not to follow the protocol, preferring to go out alone on the Capwell Stadium pitch during ‘La Explosión Azul’. 🧐 pic.twitter.com/c1pgZ2O3sI – Radio Pichincha (@radio_pichincha) February 13, 2023

In the video that circulates through social networks, the player Bolaños is heard saying: “I’m not going out with anyone. I’m not going out with my son, I’m going out with someone.” addressing who expected the child to be taken by the hand by the striker.

According to Tribunal Eléctrica on his Twitter account, there are photos in which the Ecuadorian soccer player is seen with the minor.

As a consequence of his impolite attitude and three days after what happened, the president of the club, José Pileggi, he was in charge of inviting Lucas Cruz -affected child- to George Cappwell Stadium on February 15 to give him the team shirt.

Finally, before the event, the criticism of his followers did not wait as some make comments such as: “They are nobody, but they believe a lot, that is why they are in the league they are. Eye and I’m from Emelec “.

To date, nothing is known about the player because he has not spoken after his absence last Tuesday night for the friendly game that was played against Guayaquil City, according to the news outlet ‘El Universo’.

