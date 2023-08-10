Fernando Villavicencio was shot while participating in a political act in the capital of the country, Quito, this Wednesday (9.Aug)

The candidate for the presidency of Ecuador, Fernando Villavicencio, was shot dead this Wednesday (9.Aug.2023), during a political act in the country’s capital, Quito. At least seven other people were injured in the attack.

Villavicencio was shot 3 times as he was leaving a rally on his way to his car. Images on social networks show the moment when the candidate for the Construye Movement walks towards the vehicle and is then shot.

Videos of the attack were also posted on the official profile of the country’s presidential candidate. You can see several people throwing themselves to the ground to avoid being hit.

Watch (3min10s):