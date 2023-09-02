Louise Gonzalez, who won the first presidential round in Ecuador and will contest the second round on October 15, denounced this Friday that she is threatened with death and agreed to receive military protection in the midst of an electoral campaign overshadowed by the assassination of a candidate.

“Today I received threats against my life for being the most likely candidate to win the Presidency,” said the candidate in a statement from her Citizen Revolution movement, related to former socialist president Rafael Correa (2007-2017).

González placed first in the early presidential election on August 20 with 34% of the valid votes and will contest the second round with the rightist Daniel Noboa, second with 23%, according to the official results.

Centrist candidate Fernando Villavicencio was shot dead on August 9 as he was leaving a rally in Quito. The former investigative journalist was one of the favorites for the election.

According to Gonzalez, the prosecution investigates a person who “would have claimed to have bombs to attempt” against his life, so you will need to strengthen your security scheme.

“I have to give you sad news. I am wearing a bulletproof vest,” said the correista according to the bulletin.

#Ecuador .@LuisaGonzalezEc confirms that he received an alert about a possible attack against him. He announces that he has accepted the security of the Armed Forces. “The speech should not remain in a vest but in the guarantee that all Ecuadorians must have with the… pic.twitter.com/a0Au6TvsAj – Confirmado.net (@confirmadonet) September 1, 2023

Besides, accepted the offer of the government that promised to provide military protection to the finalist candidates, he added.

The son of one of the richest men in Ecuador, Noboa had a surprise result in the August 20 elections. After Villavicencio’s murder, the right-winger said he had received threats and appeared wearing a bulletproof vest in the presidential debate on August 13, which according to analysts catapulted him into the second round.

The candidate for the presidency Luisa González.

Ecuador faces an onslaught of violence linked to drug trafficking, that controls prisons and disputes the drug market with blood and fire. Between Wednesday and Thursday, two car bombs exploded in Quito, leaving no victims, in actions directed against the governing body of prisons.



The new president will complete the current four-year term (until May 2025) after right-wing ruler Guillermo Lasso dissolved the opposition-majority Congress in May as a way out of a serious political crisis, which gave way to early general elections.

AFP