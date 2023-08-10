Ecuadorian presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio was shot dead at a campaign rally. Report that international news agencies. He was shot three times in the head and died of his injuries in hospital.

A suspect has died after a shootout with security personnel, the attorney general’s office has said. “The fire brigade ambulance confirmed his death,” said the prosecutor’s office. Six people have been arrested in connection with the murder.

The attack happened at a high school in the capital Quito, where Villavicencio was holding a rally for a political organization that supports him, a campaign official said. The New York Times. After the attack, the politician was seriously injured and taken to hospital, where he died of his injuries.

Ecuador’s President Guillermo Lasso has confirmed Villavicencio’s death. On X, formerly Twitter, he says he is outraged and shocked by the murder. He also says that the crime will not go unpunished. The president also announced an emergency meeting with the security services in the country.

Read also: Assassination of mayor of important port city umpteenth attack on politician in Ecuador



Political crisis

Ecuador will go to the polls in ten days. The country has been in a political crisis since May this year. President Lasso decided to abolish parliament and call elections after an impeachment procedure hung over his head. He was suspected of abuse of power and human rights violations. Lasso is not up for re-election in the upcoming elections.

Villavicencio received about 7.5 percent of the vote, according to recent polls. The 59-year-old former journalist was one of eight presidential candidates and one of the most outspoken candidates on organized crime and corruption in Ecuador.

The biggest contender is Luisa González. She is supported by former president Rafael Correa and is polling at over 25 percent. She has promised tax breaks for companies that employ young people and has advocated for working mothers.