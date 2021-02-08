Ecuadorian presidential candidate Andres Araus, representing the Union for Hope coalition, announced his victory in the presidential elections.

Voting in the presidential and parliamentary elections in the republic ended on Sunday, February 7.

On his official Twitter page, Araus announced “a convincing victory in all regions of the country.”

At the same time, he did not specify whether he considers himself the elected president or the contender who received the most votes in the first round of voting.

The politician also noted that his supporters will wait for the official election results, after which they will go to the streets to celebrate.

We will remind that earlier the court of Ecuador requested the help of Interpol in the search and arrest of the former president of the country, Rafael Correa.