Keto (agencies)

Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa announced that his country is in the midst of an “internal armed conflict” with criminal gangs involved in crime and drug trafficking, which has left at least 10 dead, including direct shooting at a television headquarters, the holding of prison guards or policemen hostage, and the closure of schools and stores.

On the third day of an unprecedented security crisis in the country, Noboa signed a decree on Tuesday in which he ordered “the mobilization and intervention of the armed forces and the national police, to guarantee the sovereignty and national territorial integrity against organized crime and terrorist organizations.” After declaring a state of emergency throughout Ecuador on Monday, the day after the escape of a dangerous gang leader, Noboa, 36 years old and the youngest president in the country’s history, ordered the killing of all these criminal groups, the names of which he provided a comprehensive list, while stressing the need for the armed forces to act “in a manner consistent with respect for the rights of… Human”. Last Sunday, the most dangerous man in Ecuador, a gang leader nicknamed “Vito,” escaped from the Guayaquil “southwest” prison.

In turn, Peru declared a state of emergency yesterday evening along its border with Ecuador, which extends more than 1,400 kilometers, and enhanced surveillance operations.

Beijing also announced yesterday that it had suspended receiving the public at its embassy in Quito, as well as the activities of its consulate. The Chinese embassy in Quito said in a statement in Spanish posted on the WeChat social networking site that the date for resuming these suspended activities “will be announced at the appropriate time.”

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said yesterday that China is “evaluating the security situation” in Ecuador, adding that Beijing supports the local authorities’ move to restore order.

The United States announced yesterday that it was “deeply concerned” about the violence.

In a post on the “X” platform, Brian Nichols, responsible for Latin American affairs at the US State Department, said, “We are deeply concerned about the violence and kidnappings that occurred today in Ecuador.”

Russia asked its citizens to “take into account the instability of the situation before traveling to Ecuador” and to “avoid public places.”

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Moscow trusts the ability of the Ecuadorian authorities to impose law and order “by its own means, without external interference.”

As part of the violence, gunmen stormed the filming site of a public television station in Guayaquil yesterday afternoon and briefly took journalists and employees of the channel hostage.