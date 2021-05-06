The President of Ecuador, Lenín Moreno, made controversial statements during his speech to close a forum on democracy in Latin America, which was held in Miami.

When evaluating his management, the president recalled an incident he had with a person and stated the following: “Once a person told me ‘I wish we had a better president. I told him: I wish I had a better town too”.

Moreno was the keynote speaker at the “Defense of Democracy in the Americas” forum, organized by the Inter-American Institute for Democracy (IID), and which was attended by the Secretary General of the OAS, Luis Almagro, and numerous politicians, including the former Argentine president, Mauricio Macri.

The Secretary General of the OAS, Luis Almagro; the former president of Colombia, Andrés Pastrana, the president of Ecuador, Lenín Moreno, and the former president of Costa Rica, Luis Guillermo Solís, pose at the end of the forum. Photo: EFE

Lenín Moreno, who will leave office on May 24 when the banker Guillermo Lasso takes over in his place, has one of the worst approval ratings of all the leaders of the continent, about 6%.

In addition to the pandemic, his mandate was crossed by his estrangement from Rafael Correa, of whom he had been vice president, and tough clashes in 2019 due to an increase in the price of fuel.

Another controversial statement by Moreno came when he spoke about this issue. “In the end, we got away with it a bit,” he said, referring to the fact that in 2020 he was able to pass the increase on to fuels on which he had to go back in 2019.

During his presentation, Moreno affirmed that respect for institutions is “essential”, and asked the democratic governments of the region to act in coordination as they do. “Dictatorships of 21st century socialism”.

He also spoke of his disappointment and estrangement from former President Correa, and his response in the form of pressure of all kinds and attacks by “armies of trolls.” He even assured that “thought about quitting” after finding himself with a “bulky debt” and in general with a “desperate” economic, political and social situation.

In a reference to Colombia and after underlining that “social protest is not violence,” the Ecuadorian president denounced the “rude meddling” of the “dictator Nicolás Maduro in what is happening now” in Colombian lands.

“That is why all of us in unison, as they do, in a synchronized manner we must ask for the stop to violence in Colombia and for Maduro to remove his bloody hands of the Colombian people“he added.

Source: agencies