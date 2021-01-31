The Ecuadorian presidential candidate for the Union for Hope, the correista Andrés Arauz, described as “a totally false piece” a video with a campaign advertisement attributed to his group where there is talk of an offer of 250 dollars as part of a subsidy to voters on your list.

The information denied refers to the elections of next February 7, where Arauz goes head to head, according to the polls, with the applicant for the CREO-PSC alliance, the businessman Guillermo Lasso.

In a note sent to this newspaper, Arauz maintains that in that piece “among other falsehoods it is stated that I would have summoned people to appear this Friday (on January 29) at all party headquarters to withdraw the money; part of a subsidy that I would give if I win ”.

“I, Andrés Arauz Galarza, candidate for the Presidency of the Republic of Ecuador have never formulated the” generous campaign notice that gets into waters of doubtful legality “that your newspaper attributes to me,” said the Ecuadorian president, alluding to a published note by Clarion on May 29 next to the video now questioned.

“It is a totally false piece, which is part of the dirty campaign orchestrated against me by obscure interlocutors, ”said Arauz, who denies having incurred in an alleged purchase of votes. “It lacks a factual foundation, and a foothold in reality and, above all, it damages my honor and my good name, as a citizen and as a politician,” concluded the Ecuadorian candidate.

Of the 16 presidential formulas that will face each other at the polls next Sunday, February 7, only two candidates seem to have a chance of reaching the second round: the runner Arauz and the businessman Lasso. There is a third force in conflict, personified in Yaku Perez, president of the Andean Coordination of Indigenous Organizations.

The electoral campaign this year, which began on December 28, has been marked by biosecurity measures imposed by the National Electoral Council (CNE), which has banned political rallies to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

A detailed report prepared by the multinational communication company Atrevia, with a presence in Ecuador for seven years, called “Electoral Scenario, Ecuador 2021”, specifies that the indecision in the Andean country is around an average such that technically makes the result almost unpredictable.