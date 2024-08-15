Statement by Daniel Noboa’s government is in response to legal action for alleged “political gender violence” brought by Verónica Abad

Ecuador’s Vice President Verónica Abad was accused on Wednesday (14.Aug.2024) of “coup attempt” by the country’s government. On August 8, Abad filed a complaint with the Ecuadorian Electoral Court against President Daniel Noboa, alleging that he had committed “political gender violence” against her.

“The complaint filed by Verónica Abad before the Electoral Contentious Court, which calls for the removal of President Noboa and his suspension from political participation for 4 years, is a stupid attempt at destabilization and blatantly constitutes a clear attempt at a coup d’état.”, said the Noboa government in a statement published in social media.

According to the text, “The level of desperation of those behind this complaint is shameful; it delegitimizes the popular volunteering expressed at the polls and seeks to prevent their electoral participation when they see that there is no other alternative.”.

The problems between the two began, according to Abad, when the president appointed her as an ambassador for peace in Israel. The initiative would have pressured the vice president not to assume the role of president of the country when Noboa had to take leave to run for re-election.

Tensions reportedly escalated when the vice president’s son was arrested for alleged influence peddling in the vice presidency. Under investigation, Abad’s son was placed in a maximum security prison while she was in Israel. For the vice president, her son’s arrest was an attempt to remove her from office.

The lawsuit filed by Abad became public on Monday (August 12, 2024). In it, in addition to Noboa, the vice president makes accusations against the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Gabriela Sommerfeld, the Vice Minister of Government, Esteban Torres, and the presidential advisor Diana Jácome. In the lawsuit, she claims that the group participated in a coordinated strategy to harm her image and that of her family.

Noboa has been president of Ecuador since October last year, when former President Guillermo Lasso dissolved the National Assembly and called early elections after going through a process of impeachment. Last Friday (9th August), he announced that he will run for re-election in the election scheduled for 9th February 2025.

Read the full statement from the Ecuadorian government in free translation into Portuguese:

“While they continue to play politics against the country, we work for it. Verónica Abad’s attitude is not surprising. It has since become clear that she does not share the values ​​or principles of this government. Her alliance with the old politics is a desperate attempt to gain power at any cost.

