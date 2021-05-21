Ecuadorian police seized 2.14 tonnes of cocaine hidden in a banana container, which was supposed to go from the port of Guayaquil to Russia. On Friday, May 21, reports TN23 with reference to law enforcement officers.

It is specified that such a volume of the drug is the largest ever discovered since the beginning of this year.

It is noted that the substance was discovered by a service dog when the container was at the port of loading – almost at the very last moment, before the shipment of the cargo.

The cost of the seized cocaine by Ecuadorian standards is estimated at $ 4 million, but it is noted that upon reaching the point of arrival, the cargo could have increased in value to $ 127 million.

As reported Ecuavisa, in total, law enforcement officers found 2121 briquettes with a prohibited substance.

As specifies Federal news agency writes that the ship’s route to Russia ran through the Netherlands – the largest drug trafficking point in Western Europe.

Earlier, on May 20, the customs officers of Russia and Kyrgyzstan discovered a large batch of heroin, the weight of which was 810 kg. Law enforcement agencies detained the intruders, and only after that they examined the MAN truck, in the wooden pallets of which the substance was hidden.