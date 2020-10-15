Narváez, in the last kilometers of the stage. Fabio Ferrari / LaPresse / AP

At 20 kilometers, Mark Padun suffers a breakdown. Jhonatan Narváez, who accompanies him on the escape, neither slows nor looks back. Don’t wait for the unlucky Ukrainian. Accelerate alone. Narváez is an Ecuadorian from Carchi, like Carapaz, winner of the last Giro, like Caicedo, winner on Etna, like Cepeda, like very few other WorldTour cyclists. Like them, he is a winner, a conqueror, a pioneer in territories that few of his country before him have dared to venture. At 15 kilometers, finishing the descent of the Gorolo hill, the ninth and last of the circle, you cross the Rubicon, which flows roughly between Rimini and Cesenatico. There is no way back. Until the end it continues. Padun, unchained, cannot reach him. Narváez wins the stage, which is not that of Pantani, the myth whose stormy life has become an example for young people who are told without thorns, and they fill the route with banners, and venerate his monument. It is that of Pozzovivo

In August 19, Domenico Pozzovivo, he tells it, sees death head-on. He is hit by a car while training in Calabria. It breaks so many bones that he can’t remember them all. Lying under the Fiat Punto that has invaded his road, he tries to breathe and for a minute of anguish, of internal bleeding, he felt that his lungs were a flat tire, how the air was leaking and he could not catch it, return it to the camera. One month of hospital bed. Dozens of screws in its body and metal plates that will take years to remove. Some doctors scared when his wife shows up at the hospital with a bicycle roller. Two months in a wheelchair. He is 36 years old, a small body, a sweet voice, like a singing child. His contract with Bahrain has already expired. Come home, they say. Enjoy life. Keep playing the piano. Stroll. Hang up the bike. Retire from a sport that has broken your body so many times in so many falls that there are falls that you can’t even remember, even if you try. But sitting in the wheelchair, he calls his agent and asks him to find a kit for him.

It’s been a year. Pozzovivo, Lucanus of Basilicata, in the arch at the foot of the peninsula, in a rigorous dark blue, is the best-placed Italian in the Giro, his 14th Giro. It is fourth, less than a minute from Almeida, 10 pink days already. Directed by Bjarne Riis. He feels at least as strong, as climber, as time trial, as in the best moments of his career. His body is strong. His spirit embodied there, his tenacity, his character, even stronger. He is the youngest in spirit of a squad that waits, sees the rain and sees the danger of descents on the Pirate’s roads. Pozzovivo, no. Halfway through the stage, seeing that Almeida’s Deceuninck contemporaneously and let him escape free, Lucano puts his team, the NTT, in front, and accelerates. Submit everyone, the young people who surprise and never stop emerging – Almeida, McNulty, Hindley -, the old Nibali and Fuglsang, the strong, Kelderman, Bilbao, Konrad, Majka, to a test of elimination by resistance, by ability to endure, to overcome the bad moment. He is the teacher. The others hold on and pray. They finish 23rd in the most important platoon.

The Giro will be decided last week, from Saturday to Saturday, between the time trial and Sestriere. Pozzovivo will be there fighting. The others, perhaps.