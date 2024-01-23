The head of the Joint Command of the Armed Forces of Ecuador, Jaime Vela, said this Tuesday (23) that the country's military is closer to locating José Adolfo Macías, “Fito”, who is head of the Los Choneros faction and who fled of a penitentiary, triggering a series of attacks that led the country's president, Daniel Noboa, to declare a situation of “internal armed conflict”.

“We are getting closer and closer, and certainly the alias 'Fito' is feeling this,” he said in a joint press conference with the police commander, César Zapata, in which he said that the United States and Colombia are providing intelligence support in this type of attack. I work with the security sector.

Regarding 'Fito's' relatives expelled last week from Argentina, including the drug trafficker's wife, Inda Peñarrieta, Vela explained that, as there is no legal process against them, they are free people, although they will have to be under surveillance.

Authorities discovered “Fito”'s escape on January 7, as they prepared to transfer him to a maximum security prison. During the search for him, criminal groups carried out several attacks, classified by Noboa as terrorist.

Results of operations

During the first fortnight of the declaration of internal armed conflict against organized crime, 3,219 people were arrested in Ecuador, of which 158 for terrorism crimes.

The number appears in an Ecuadorian government report on police and military operations carried out in this new scenario, in which 22 organized crime gangs were considered terrorist groups and belligerent non-state agents.

Between January 9 and 23, Ecuadorian authorities also claim to have killed five members of these gangs. Two police officers were killed and 11 others freed from several kidnappings apparently carried out by these mafias.

During this period, 1,087 firearms, 1,383 bladed weapons, 169 weapon feeders, more than 48,200 ammunition and almost 5,000 explosives were seized.

Ecuador's law enforcement agencies also seized more than 35.7 tons of drugs and more than $23,200 in cash.

According to the government report, there were 13 attacks on public and private infrastructure and another 13 on police establishments in the last fortnight.

Law and order forces carried out 36,390 operations and seized 15 boats and a semi-submersible loaded with drugs.