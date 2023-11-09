Hundreds of soldiers and police from Ecuador entered a prison in the port of Guayaquil (southwest) this Thursday, for the second consecutive day. which has been the main scene of massacres among prisoners in the countrywith more than 460 deaths since 2021, the Armed Forces reported.

The public force, which intervened on Wednesday with 1,700 agents armed with rifles and supported by armored vehicles, entered the Guayas 1 prison, the largest in a large prison complex, in search of weapons, explosives and other prohibited objects and to maintain control of the establishment, the institution said in a statement.

(Also read: Bodies found hanging from a bridge in Ecuador: there is a Colombian among the victims).

In that prison, where the largest massacres have been recorded due to clashes between prisoners linked to drug trafficking who are fighting for power, On Wednesday, the uniformed officers found five weapons, a grenade and some 4,200 ammunition, according to a preliminary official balance sheet.

Litoral penitentiary prison during a police operation in Guayaquil, Ecuador. See also Italian universities in China's sights. Intelligence services on alert Photo: Ecuadorian Army / AFP

Images shared this Thursday by the police showed dozens of prisoners in their underwear running out of a building towards a patio to lie face down in front of the uniformed officers. “Get on the ground, lie down (…) Move, move…”, ordered a police officer.

Before entering the cell blocks, the agents, armed with shields, helmets and bulletproof vests, They warned the prisoners through megaphones not to oppose the “control” operation. “Otherwise, the Armed Forces and National Police will carry out the legitimate and progressive use of force.”

(Keep reading: Energy crisis in Ecuador: the reasons why Lasso will visit Petro).

The authorities have not reported incidents in this new incursion of soldiers and police in Guayas 1in which more clashes between inmates took place on Monday, leaving two injured, according to the state agency in charge of prisons (SNAI).

The institution reported that on Wednesday “the death occurred” of a leader of one of the criminal gangs in another of the five prisons that are part of the Guayaquil penitentiary complex, without specifying the cause.

The violent Ecuadorian prisons have become centers of operations for organizations linked to Mexican and Colombian cartels. Clashes between criminal groups to take over the business have left more than 460 inmates dead since February 2021.

(We recommend: Noboa will reform the Ecuadorian Armed Forces to confront organized crime).

The disputes extend to the streets, where dismembered bodies have been found hanging from bridges, in the style of Mexican drug traffickers. Between 2018 and 2022, homicides quadrupled, reaching a record of 26 per 100,000 inhabitants.

Between January and September of this year the number of homicides was 33 per 100,000 inhabitants, according to the Ecuadorian Organized Crime Observatory, for which the rate will rise to a record of 40 in 2023.

AFP