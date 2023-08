How did you feel about the content of this article?

Fernando Villavicencio, candidate for the presidency of Ecuador executed a few days before the election. | Photo: STR/EFE

Francisco Tamaríz, mayor of La Libertad, in the province of Santa Elena, located in southwest Ecuador, denounced having been the target of an attack on Friday night.

“They tried to kill me 40 minutes ago, more than eight witnesses,” he wrote on his account on the social network X (formerly Twitter).

In a video released on his social networks, he indicated that two criminals got out “from a white trailer, without any logo or identification of the National Police” and “started shooting at the vehicle where we were going with my wife” and two friends.

In the recording he appears with his wife, both dressed in bulletproof vests.

Tamariz stated that they experienced “hell” when shooting began at the vehicle they were traveling in, which was armored.

“If it weren’t armored, I wouldn’t be here, it would be impossible for me to be speaking”, he adds.

Police said they would make a statement on Saturday at a news conference.

The alleged attempted attack comes at a time of growing violence in Ecuador, which is experiencing unprecedented insecurity on the eve of tomorrow’s celebration of presidential and legislative elections called in an extraordinary manner.