Friday, April 22, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Ecuadorian justice signs extradition request for Rafael Correa

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 22, 2022
in World
0
0
SHARES
1
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter


close

Rafael Correa

Rafael Correa, former president of Ecuador.

Rafael Correa, former president of Ecuador.

According to Ecuadorian media, the announcement was made by the president of the National Court of Justice.

The president of the National Court of Justice of Ecuador, Iván Saquisela, announced this Friday that he had signed the request for the extradition of former president Rafael Correa, who is currently in Belgium. The information was confirmed by the Ecuadorian chain Teleamazonas.

“I have already signed the order initiating the extradition process as it corresponds in the right of the citizen and former president Rafael Correa. The order has to do with the final sentence for the so-called bribery case, which in law is a crime of bribery,” Saquisela said in an interview.

Through Twitter, former president Correa reacted to the statement by the head of the Ecuadorian Supreme. “Another piece of paper, unfortunately not only of this (…) but of the entire judicial system and the Government of which he is a puppet. Do you want to bet?” the former president trilled.

DEVELOPING NEWS…

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

weather app logo

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Ecuadorian #justice #signs #extradition #request #Rafael #Correa

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Anti-corruption will investigate seven of the State contracts denounced by Ayuso

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.