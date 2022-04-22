Ecuadorian justice signs extradition request for Rafael Correa

The president of the National Court of Justice of Ecuador, Iván Saquisela, announced this Friday that he had signed the request for the extradition of former president Rafael Correa, who is currently in Belgium. The information was confirmed by the Ecuadorian chain Teleamazonas.

“I have already signed the order initiating the extradition process as it corresponds in the right of the citizen and former president Rafael Correa. The order has to do with the final sentence for the so-called bribery case, which in law is a crime of bribery,” Saquisela said in an interview.

Through Twitter, former president Correa reacted to the statement by the head of the Ecuadorian Supreme. “Another piece of paper, unfortunately not only of this (…) but of the entire judicial system and the Government of which he is a puppet. Do you want to bet?” the former president trilled.

DEVELOPING NEWS…

INTERNATIONAL WRITING