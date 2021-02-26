This Friday the Minister of Health of Ecuador, Juan Carlos Zevallos, made public his irrevocable resignation amid a scandal over the supply of the Covid-19 vaccine to people far from the fight against the disease on the front line, including the mother of the official. In a letter released by the president, Zevallos resigned from the post “given the current political situation and in order to enable the continuity” of the vaccination plan, which began in January.

After 11 months in office, cardiologist Juan Carlos Zevallos leaves the Ecuadorian Ministry of Public Health. It was confirmed this Friday, February 26, by the President of the Republic, Lenín Moreno, publishing the resignation letter on his social networks.

Zevallos says in the letter that almost a year ago he assumed the responsibility of reversing the dramatic moments that Ecuador lived with the pandemic. He adds that he faced the challenge “with passion typical of my condition as a doctor and transparency”, which meant “containing and mitigating the effects of an unknown enemy, who took the lives of thousands of Ecuadorians.”

The scandal of the privileged vaccination chapter Ecuador

The former minister is investigated for alleged influence peddling after several of his relatives were vaccinated with the first doses imported by the Government.

Indeed, Ecuador has received almost 42,000 doses from the US-German duo Pfizer / BioNTech since January to immunize front-line medical personnel, as well as older adults who are asylees in geriatric centers.

However, on January 27, through a video released by the Ministry of Communication, Zevallos admitted having vaccinated his mother, who lives in a private residence.

He said that he had done it as a minister, doctor and son. He also acknowledged that “several” of his relatives were given the dose, sparking criticism even from medical personnel.

The Vice President of Ecuador, María Alejandra Muñoz (right), and the then Minister of Health, Juan Carlos Zevallos (left), pose with the first 8,000 doses of the Pfizer / BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine upon arrival at Ecuador, on January 21. © RODRIGO BUENDIA / AFP

The doubts increased when it was revealed that academics, political veterans, journalists and sports leaders were also taken into account for the vaccination. However, the list of people in the cabinet who have been inoculated with the first doses has not yet been officially published.

That is why, through the hashtag #RenunciaZevallos, Ecuadorians complained to him on social networks to make this list of beneficiaries public. But as he has done in recent weeks, Zevallos maintains in his letter that “the decisions adopted for the implementation of public policies were based on the principles of transparency, solidarity, equity and had a favorable impact on the decrease in deaths and contained the cases of this terrible disease. “

Moreno assures that his relatives have not been vaccinated

The Prosecutor’s Office opened an investigation and Zevallos can still be called for impeachment by the National Assembly. In parallel, an administrative social security official was dismissed for being one of the first people to be immunized.

This Friday, President Moreno clarified on Twitter that “they have NOT received the vaccine: My father (94 years old, my mother died a long time ago), my daughters, sons-in-law, grandchildren, brothers, mother-in-law (88 years old, my father-in-law died ), in-laws, in-laws “.

The Moreno government, which will conclude on May 24, declared that it has negotiated the purchase of 20 million doses of vaccines, including two million from China Sinovac. That announcement was made on Thursday by the now former Minister of Health.

Ecuador will also receive vaccines from Britain’s AstraZeneca and the World Health Organization’s COVAX initiative, in favor of the poorest countries.

With EFE, AFP, Reuters and local media