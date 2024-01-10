The headquarters of the Ecuadorian Executive, located in the historic center of Quito, woke up this Wednesday (10) under strong military protection at a time when the country is facing a wave of violence attributed to organized crime groups that the government classified as “terrorists ”.

According to reports in the local press, around 700 military personnel and 400 police officers are guarding the area of ​​the historic center of the Ecuadorian capital, where the headquarters of the vice-presidency, city hall and other official bodies are also located.

Quito woke up out of its usual rhythm due to the Ministry of Education's determination that activities be carried out in virtual mode.

Furthermore, organized teleworking for various public and private institutions has considerably reduced circulation in the Ecuadorian capital and other cities.

There is also little movement of citizens in the capital's metro stations, which remain operational under police surveillance, but not military, as happened on Tuesday (9).

The metro's own security, opened on December 1, 2023, is still maintained with its surveillance cameras and specific control of suspicious packages.

According to local sources, the reduction in users of the means of transport at the beginning of the day was notable, despite normal operation being maintained at its fifteen stations.

Quito City Hall reestablished the traffic restriction system based on the latest vehicle license plate number, which was suspended on Tuesday afternoon due to the emergency situation.

THE ALARMS CONTINUE

The Ecuador Police reported an alert received last night due to a “threat” at a gas station, where “an incinerated vehicle with two gas cylinders inside” was found.

Security forces immediately went to the location, in the south of Quito, and removed the cylinders without leaving any damage or victims.

Furthermore, “a suspected explosive device was removed without causing damage or casualties in Yacupugro and Libertadores, south of Quito, after the rapid intervention of specialized units,” the National Police said on its social networks.

In turn, services at Mariscal Sucre international airport are maintained, but only travelers can enter the terminal.

Access to the airport has been restricted and agents control the passage of vehicles using mirrors with which they check the underside of the cars, to avoid possible explosions.

The coastal city of Guayaquil (southwest), considered the economic center of Ecuador, also woke up with little movement and little influx of people at transport stations.

Broadcaster off air this Wednesday

The television station TCbased in Guayaquil, did not broadcast this Wednesday morning (10), after a group of hooded and armed men entered its facilities while they were broadcasting live.

Thirteen people were arrested for their alleged participation in the occupation of the channel, which left transmission open during much of the criminal action, which ended thanks to police intervention. “We’ll be back soon” is the message displayed on the screen when you tune in to the broadcaster’s signal today.

The Ecuadorian president, Daniel Noboa, declared on Monday (7) a state of exception throughout the country due to the violent action of organized crime groups, especially due to the riots in six prisons and the escape of prisoners considered highly dangerous.

The burning of vehicles, kidnappings and threats to police and prison officers, attacks with explosives and the invasion of armed hooded men at the aforementioned television station in Guayaquil further burdened the situation in Ecuador, which yesterday experienced a day of terror, leading to Noboa to recognize an internal armed conflict and order military intervention. (With EFE Agency)