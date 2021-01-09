On January 7, the singer and jury of Yo Soy, Maricarmen Marín, shared on her Instagram stories the extravagant tribute that an Ecuadorian fan paid her.

The follower, identified in social networks as @anahi_ximena_bustamente_ecu, published a video on his Instagram profile of the tattoo that was made on his back in honor of the former Beautiful water.

“I am happy to fulfill my dream. I admire you a lot my sweet little princess, never forget it. I am your faithful admirer, ”he wrote.

The Maricarmen Marín admirer also highlighted that the cumbia singer is a source of inspiration in her life.

“Thanks to you I learned to fight, so that my dream comes true. You are the best in the world, “he said.

For her part, Maricarmen Marín, when tagged in the publication, reacted with surprise to the act:

“What? @anahi_ximena_bustamente_ecu, Is it true? I’m in shock, ”said the Yo Soy jury.

In the published images it is also appreciated that the phrase appears above the singer’s name Because you left, alluding to one of the artist’s best-known songs, released in December 2018.

Maricarmen Marín shared the publication of her Ecuadorian follower. Photo: capture Maricarmen Marín / Instagram

