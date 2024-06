Kissena Park, located in Queens, New York | Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Jim Henderson

A 25-year-old Ecuadorian man was arrested on Tuesday (18) on charges of rape against a 13-year-old girl, in the state of New York.

Christian Geovanny Inga-Landi was detained in Queens and underwent a hearing in a local court this Wednesday (19), without the possibility of bail.

The immigrant was accused of raping the teenager last Thursday, in a park in the region, using a machete to attack the victim and another 13-year-old boy who was walking with her.

New York police said that while responding to the call, members of the community detained Inga-Landi, although he struggled to escape the scene after the crime.

In an interview with the American press, the investigative chief of the New York Police Department, Joe Kenny, said that the immigrant confessed to the violent action, under the justification that he had “a drug problem” and that it was his first attack.

According to information from the newspaper New York Post, prosecutors said in court that Inga-Landi recorded parts of her attack and then went out to buy drugs. Upon conviction, her sentence could reach 25 years to life in prison.