The popular anime series Dragon Ball Super has captured the attention of the whole world thanks to the exciting announcement made by the Ecuavisa television channel. In the promo, scenes from the original anime are mixed with additional recordings starring real people.

The ad begins with Goku soaring into the sky as he prepares to muster his full strength. People, surprised by what is happening in heaven, come out to witness the spectacle. At that moment, Goku He addresses them with a voice that closely resembles that of the iconic voice actor Mario Castañeda, recognized for his work in the Latin American dubbing of the series.

In a call full of emotion, Goku asks people to raise their arms to form a genki dama, a powerful technique used in dragonball. Despite the apparent extravagance of the ad, all viewers resonated and the video went viral.

The ad, lasting 30 seconds, managed to generate great excitement among fans of the series in Ecuador. The combination of scenes from the original anime with the participation of real people created a special connection with the public, who quickly shared the video on social networks.

And while there is no direct confirmation that Mario Castañeda recorded the dialogue created for this video, it can be seen that the premiere date for these broadcasts was in “February”, and we know that Castañeda was giving some interviews, presentations and recording some promotional ones in Ecuador at the beginning of the year.

Via: Twitter

Editor’s note: It’s always captivating to see how things that used to ridicule people now unite them. Years ago, emulating a power from an anime or video game was mocked, now, in many cases like dragonballpeople often come together, and I think there is nothing more beautiful than that.