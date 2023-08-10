Fernando Villavicencio Valencia, candidate for the presidency of Ecuador, was assassinated on Wednesday night (9) in Quito.

According to information from the newspaper El Universo, the postulant from the center-right Construye movement was killed after a rally held in the gymnasium of a high school in the Ecuadorian capital.

A campaign aide said Villavicencio was shot three times in the head. His death was confirmed at the hospital, where seven of the eight people injured in the incident were taken.

According to El Universo, the National Police closed the streets around the gym to try to find the perpetrators of the shots.

In the most recent survey of voting intentions for the presidential election in Ecuador, whose first round will be held on the 20th, Villavicencio appeared in fourth place, with 6.8% of the electorate’s preference. Journalist, political activist and former trade unionist, he was 59 years old and in 2021 had been elected national deputy.

As a journalist, he made many accusations against the leftist president Rafael Correa (2007-2017) and was sentenced to 18 months in prison for alleged injuries against the president, but he hid in the United States, Peru and the Ecuadorian Amazon, until his death. sentence to prescribe, in March 2015.

Days ago, Villavicencio had reported that he had received threats from the leader of the Los Choneros cartel.

The presidential elections were brought forward in Ecuador because the current president, Guillermo Lasso, announced in May the so-called “cross death”, that is, the dissolution of the National Assembly and the immediate calling of early elections for the Executive and Legislative branches of the country in the midst of a political crisis.

“Indignant and shocked by the assassination of presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio. My solidarity and condolences to the wife and daughters. By his memory and his struggle, I assure you that this crime will not go unpunished,” Lasso wrote on Twitter.

The president, who will not contest the election on the 20th, said that the Security Cabinet would meet in a few minutes and that the president of the National Electoral Council (CNE), Diana Atamaint, the attorney general Diana Salazar, the president of the Justice, Iván Saquicela, and other State authorities were called to the meeting.

“Organized crime has come a long way, but the full weight of the law will fall on them,” concluded Lasso.