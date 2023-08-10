Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 08/09/2023 – 22:40

Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso confirmed in a Twitter post that presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio had been assassinated. In the post, Lasso promised that the crime will not go unpunished.

“Indignant and dismayed by the assassination of presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio. My sympathies and condolences to his wife and daughters. For their memory and their struggle, I assure you that this crime will not go unpunished,” said the president of Ecuador.

He also stated that he will mobilize the authorities of the National Electoral Council and the National Court of Justice, among others, to deal with the matter. “Organized crime has gone too far, but the full weight of the law will fall on it,” added Lasso.

Shortly before Lasso’s demonstration, local television network Ecuavisa and a local press association reported on the candidate’s murder at a campaign rally in northern Quito this Wednesday (9).

The first round of Ecuador’s presidential elections is scheduled for August 20. Villavicencio was not among the favorites to go to the second round in the polls, led by Luísa Gonzales, from the Citizen Revolution party.

* with information from Reuters Agency