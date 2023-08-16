The National Electoral Council (CNE) annulled the alleged registration of Christian Zurita to a political movement different from that of Construye, with which he presented his candidacy for the Presidency in Sunday’s elections, replacing the assassinated Fernando Villavicencio.

This was confirmed this Wednesday by the president of the CNE, Diana Atamaint, at a press conference in which she reported that The plenary session of that body will meet on Wednesday night to analyze the possible registration of Zurita for the elections on August 20.

The document rejects the appointment of Christian Gustavo Zurita Ron Photo: document capture

Early this Wednesday, the CNE announced that The Citizen Revolution (RC) movement, led by former President Rafael Correa (2007-2017), challenged Zurita’s candidacy because he was supposedly affiliated with another political party, something that Zurita claimed is a false inscription with a signature that is not his.

“The political organization of the report has already been made aware that, indeed, the nullity of that registration to the political party is accepted (…), this would free the candidate from that impossibility of being qualified as a candidate,” said Atamaint.

Atamaint commented that To proceed with the annulment, a graphological examination was carried out and the signature was contrasted with the CNE affiliation files and Zurita’s identity document..

He ratified that although Zurita’s candidacy is not firm until next Sunday, “all the votes consigned for that political party, for the dignity of presidential binomial, are assigned to the new candidate.”

What are the precedents?

Atamaint recalled that in the sectional elections last February, Omar Menéndez, candidate for mayor of the city of Puerto López, in the coastal province of Manabí, was assassinated six hours before the start of the voting, and at dawn, his political organization presented his replacement.

The elections were carried out as required by law, with the photo of the murdered candidate on the ballot, “the public did not even find out who was the person who replaced him”, whose candidacy was firm 49 days after the elections, he pointed out.

“The results gave him a winner (posthumously) and now the person, who is a woman, exercises the dignity of elected mayor”he asserted.

The president of the CNE was sure that Zurita’s candidacy “will remain firm because the report is clear, it is forceful, it is done by an expert, a graphologist and I think there is no doubt that the nullity” requested is accepted. by Zurita.

TCE must ratify the candidacy



A CNE source told EFE that If the plenary session qualifies Zurita’s candidacy this Wednesday, “we must wait 48 hours to see if challenges or appeals are filed. Otherwise, the Electoral Dispute Tribunal (TCE) must certify that there are no pending appeals to be answered and that is already in firm”.

Atamaint said that he cannot pronounce on the terms that the aforementioned court takes to resolve the cases.

Fernando Villavicencio was assassinated in Quito. Photo: EFE and Galo Paguay, from AFP

Referring to the challenge of the correístas, the “Construye” movement pointed out on social networks: “Correísmo again tries to silence us, confirms its fear of our candidacy.”

Correísmo’s objection to Zurita’s candidacy was known one day before the end of the electoral campaign With a view to the elections this Sunday, August 20, in which Ecuadorians will designate who will complete the presidential term for which the conservative Guillermo Lasso was elected (2021-2025).

Last May, Lasso dissolved Parliament, with an opposition majority, when he was preparing to debate and vote on his dismissal in a censorship impeachment trial against him for alleged embezzlement, which he denied.

At the same time, he invoked the so-called “cross death”, contemplated in the Constitution, and requested the calling of extraordinary elections, thus shortening his term in half, so that whoever replaces him will govern until May 24, 2025.

