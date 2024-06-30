The Ecuadorian team has the advantage over Mexico to advance to the next round of the Copa América 2024, both teams will meet on Matchday 3 of the Group Phase corresponding to Matchday 3 and the Tri is enough with a tie to be eliminated to the Tricolor and advance to the quarterfinals.
However, the technical director Felix Sanchez Bas He assured that they will not go out to kill the game from the beginning and showed respect for the Aztec team that needs to win to advance.
“In games you always have a plan, you can do better or worse, it depends on the opposing team. We know that a draw will give us qualification, but it would be a bad option to go out and kill the game. We are not going to go crazy, we are going to try to play a good game, win to finish with a good feeling”
– Felix Sanchez.
Don’t forget to follow us on our Instagram account as well, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
Likewise, the Spanish strategist mentioned that although the circumstances have the Mexican team with more options to be eliminated, he really likes what it has done. Jaime Lozano as coach of Mexico.
“For me, as I have to analyze it (Mexican National Team), I really like the proposal, I really like the players and the style of play they have, the variability, the players and the coach perform a lot,” he said.
On your own, Felix Sanchez He took the reins of Ecuador just over a year ago, and is also in a critical situation, as there is speculation about his departure from the bench and a defeat against Mexico would seal his sentence.
#Ecuador #speculate #Mexico #Copa #América
Leave a Reply