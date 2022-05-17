Ecuador would cling to the Qatar 2022 World Cup with Ronaldo’s ex-lawyers

The Ecuadorian Football Federation would have decided to seek advice from important figures to respond to Chile’s demand before Fifa for the alleged inconsistency in Byron Castillo’s identity documentssoccer player for the Ecuadorian National Team who played eight games in the Qatar World Cup qualifier and who has been accused of being Colombian.

As reported by the Ecuadorian press, the administrative entity would have contracted the services of Senn Ferreroa law firm that has advised great footballers, such as Cristiano Ronaldo and Juan Mata.

“We are the only Spanish boutique specialized in comprehensive advice in the sports and entertainment industry, capable of offering a personalized and quality service anywhere in the world”, says the firm on its website.

“Senn Ferrero (company name) has been working with the FEF for several years. Most likely they will be the ones who represent us now”, Carlos Manzur, lawyer and vice president of Ecuafútbol, ​​told ‘El Mercurio’, according to ‘El Universo’.

Given the dispute that is coming, the renowned firm must demonstrate that Byron Castillo did not present adulterated documentation, as Chile alleges.

Fifa reported that in the next few days it will share determinations of the case. However, there is no exact date yet.

