Ecuador would cling to the Qatar 2022 World Cup with Ronaldo’s ex-lawyers

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
The Ecuadorian Football Federation finalizes the details of its defense after Chile’s demand.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
May 17, 2022, 02:22 PM
The Ecuadorian Football Federation would have decided to seek advice from important figures to respond to Chile’s demand before Fifa for the alleged inconsistency in Byron Castillo’s identity documentssoccer player for the Ecuadorian National Team who played eight games in the Qatar World Cup qualifier and who has been accused of being Colombian.
As reported by the Ecuadorian press, the administrative entity would have contracted the services of Senn Ferreroa law firm that has advised great footballers, such as Cristiano Ronaldo and Juan Mata.
“We are the only Spanish boutique specialized in comprehensive advice in the sports and entertainment industry, capable of offering a personalized and quality service anywhere in the world”, says the firm on its website.
“Senn Ferrero (company name) has been working with the FEF for several years. Most likely they will be the ones who represent us now”, Carlos Manzur, lawyer and vice president of Ecuafútbol, told ‘El Mercurio’, according to ‘El Universo’.
Given the dispute that is coming, the renowned firm must demonstrate that Byron Castillo did not present adulterated documentation, as Chile alleges.
Fifa reported that in the next few days it will share determinations of the case. However, there is no exact date yet.
More news
SPORTS
May 17, 2022, 02:22 PM
DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Save your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Ecuador #cling #Qatar #World #Cup #Ronaldos #exlawyers
Leave a Reply