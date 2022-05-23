With management rated as bad by 71.18 percentthe Ecuadorian president William Lasso He celebrates his first year of government on Tuesday, highly focused on the economy and the anticovid vaccination plan, but with meager results in social management and security.

Institutional instability, prison violence, unemployment, deterioration of the health, education, social security and road systems are part of the problems that Ecuadorians claim and that in the polls leave the banker’s government in debt.

The opinion research firm ClickReportin its latest report, points out that Ecuadorians disapprove with 87.24 percent of the management of security in the country, while with figures ranging from 82 to 84 percent they question the cost of living, job creation, public investment and the fight against corruption.

Vaccination to face the covid-19 pandemic It is the highest score of Lasso’s administration, which, in a third consecutive attempt to reach the presidential chair, won the elections with a 52.5 and assumed power on May 24, 2021, offering the country one million new positions. of work, an economy of free and prosperous citizens, free and quality health and education, reducing public spending, the fight against corruption, dialogue and reunion of the country.

But the offers do not have a starting point and even more so the management of the country “still does not find its way”, because “Lasso is experiencing an anodyne situation”, as an editorial in the local newspaper explains. The time.

Although the success of the vaccination campaign and management of the pandemic achieved a 66 percent positive rating, to leave behind the chilling scenes that were experienced, for example, in Guayaquil, where the number of deaths from the virus overflowed, and that touched the government of his predecessor –Lenín Moreno–, the great Achilles heel has been security, and in particular the prison issuewhich in the last year registered nearly 400 inmates killed in clashes between drug gangs.

But the Government continues to focus on macroeconomic figures and considers that this has been a year to “put the house in order”. “We are ready to reap the rewards and continue creating more opportunities,” says Lasso.

for the professor Hernan Reyes“the country is experiencing a mess” and Lasso must prepare to face a very conflictive year with a growing social crisis as a result of his neoliberal “authoritarian” policy and where “macroeconomics prevails over the sacrifice of the most vulnerable.”

Lasso has sent from Twitter his “condolences” to the families of the victims of the massacres in the prisons of his country. See also The investigation into the 'partygate' concludes with more than 120 people fined Photo: Fernando Mendez / AFP

Offers that cannot be solved in the short term

Lasso, according to the analyst, with the desire to win, even made offers to solve the country’s problems in 100 days, and since they are structural issues, not solvable in the short term, it has caused incredulity and doubts about where the country is going. country.

“With little political flair, the Government is proud to have an account with around nine billion dollars for the payment of sections of the foreign debt, without having made social investment, almost nothing in public works, or promoting the creation of employment or deal effectively with security; the situation will be much more difficult and Lasso will have many social and political difficulties,” he told EL TIEMPO.

To this is added that he has not been able to carry out his legislative agenda because he does not have a majority in the Assembly, and among the bench it affects the fugitive former president Rafael Correa and Christian Social leader Jaime Nebot They make management very difficult.

By 2022, Lasso plans to reduce the fiscal deficit from 5,000 to 2,000 million dollars and a growth of the gross domestic product (GDP) of 2.8 percent, according to the Central Bank of Ecuador, although the World Bank estimates a growth of 4 ,3.

To this is added a record of tax collection, agreements with the International Monetary Fund and money from multilaterals. Inflation stands at 2.9, reassuring data compared to the neighbors, with figures three times higher.

And oil prices help because of the war in Ukraine. With these data, the analyst Vicente Albornoz considers that Lasso aims to prioritize the reactivation and explains that the social unrest is due to urgent expectations to get out of the “monstrous economic shock that was experienced by the pandemic, the worst recession recorded in Ecuador. So, the GDP, in one year, fell by 12.5 percent.”

Almost 40 percent of the population is torn between poverty and extreme poverty.

“There is money, but there is no management”, according to Albornoz. This would show the serious problems that affect public health, for example, a sector where the lack of professionals, timely care, diagnostic equipment and medicines is killing the sick, according to the president of the Ecuador Patients Foundation, Gabriel Orihuela.

Thus, with a citizen perception of social neglect, and with high disapproval, the specter of a revocation of mandate in a country whose history has shown that presidents rise and fall at the slightest outburst continues to haunt.

ANA LUCIA ROMAN

For the time

Quito