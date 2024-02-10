Ecuadorians will be called to vote in a plebiscite and a referendum to decide whether or not to modify the Constitution, mainly on security issues. President Daniel Noboa signed two executive decrees to call the polls and the National Electoral Council will be in charge of defining the dates. These consultations are part of Noboa's government strategy to address the security crisis that has affected the country in recent years.

Daniel Noboa, president of Ecuador, called for a popular consultation to carry out legal reforms and amendments to some articles of the Constitution through ten questions, mainly on security and justice, although he also proposes modifications in areas of investment and employment.

Noboa signed two executive decrees on February 9 in which he calls for a plebiscite, with six questions on security and action against crime, already a referendum, with four questions on constitutional issues on extradition, creation of special judiciaries, investment arbitration and hourly and fixed-term employment contracts. The questions were reviewed by the Constitutional Court

The president launched this proposal in the midst of the security crisis that the country is experiencing, after a wave of violence was recorded on January 9 due to prison riots and the escape of several leaders of groups outside the law, among them which, alias 'Fito', leader of the criminal gang 'Los Choneros', one of the most powerful in the country.

Noboa, who took power two and a half months ago, responded to the increase in violence with a state of emergency for at least 60 days, which allows the Army and Police to take action in the streets. In addition, the president decreed an “internal armed conflict” in the country, as he has announced different security strategies to strengthen anti-crime operations.

From January 9 to February 4, the Presidency of Ecuador has reported the arrest of 5,804 people, 237 of them accused of terrorism, as well as the increase in operations, seizure of illegal weapons and the dismissal of six members of criminal gangs. .

Security and extradition, main points of the consultation

Among the questions of the plebiscite, Ecuadorians will be asked if they agree with the Armed Forces carrying out controls on weapons and other ammunition on public roads. The text also proposes simplifying the law of asset forfeiture, which seeks to make the State the owner of the assets that have been seized.

Likewise, an increase in penalties will be asked for the crimes of terrorism and drug trafficking, as well as murder, human trafficking, extortion, among others, perpetrated by the organized crime gangs that have plagued the country in recent years. years.

Ecuadorians will also have to decide the future of extradition, as well as whether the Government can recognize international arbitration in investment and commercial matters.

Now the National Electoral Council (CNE) will be in charge of continuing with the legal process to establish a date and call Ecuadorians to the polls.

The general elections in Ecuador will take place on February 9, 2025

The CNE set this Friday, February 9, the date for the new presidential and parliamentary elections, which will be held exactly one year later, on February 9, 2025.

On May 17 of last year, Guillermo Lasso, then president of Ecuador, decreed the cross death of his Government, that is, he dissolved Congress and called for new general elections.

The decision came a day after the opposition-majority National Assembly initiated proceedings against him, accusing him of having embezzled funds during a contract with the country's public oil company, Flota Petrolera Ecuatoriana (Flopec).

On October 16, Daniel Noboa became the youngest president in the country's history with the promise of returning security to the nation and could run again for a second term in February of next year.

