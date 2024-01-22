The president of Ecuador, Daniel Noboa, stated this Monday (22) that he will apply changes to the curfew that has been in force in the country since January 8 due to the security crisis triggered by criminal groups classified as terrorists.

Noboa said in an interview with the television station Teleamazonas which will announce changes this evening, in which different regions of the country will receive different curfew times and regulations.

The intention is to sustain the reactivation of the economy, since otherwise it will not only deal “a blow” to tourism, according to the Ecuadorian president, but also to small business owners, entrepreneurs and the economy in general. “We also cannot allow these narco-terrorist groups to destroy our way of life and our daily work,” he said.

Noboa decreed a state of exception, with a curfew between 11pm and 5am, at a time when a series of attacks were taking place while security forces tried to locate Adolfo Macías 'Fito', leader of the Los Choneros criminal gang, to transfer him to a maximum security prison.

The searches began on Sunday, January 7, when they discovered that the prisoner, one of the most dangerous in the country, had escaped.

According to the decree, the state of emergency will last for 60 days, with the possibility of being extended for another 30. “I think so, from today, from what I see, we will have to extend these 30 days further. The work of the Armed Forces and the police is working and we are dealing hard blows to these narco-terrorist groups”, said the Ecuadorian president. “We cannot rest and we cannot believe that this will be resolved in two weeks. We must continue fighting”, he added.

According to official reports, security operations detained 2,763 people during the first 13 days of the government's declaration of an internal armed conflict against organized crime, of whom 158 were arrested on terrorism charges.

Between January 9 and 21, authorities claim to have killed five alleged members of these gangs now classified as terrorists, while two police officers were murdered and 11 others were freed from several kidnappings apparently carried out by these mafias.

During this period, 1,003 firearms, 1,222 bladed weapons, 126 weapon feeders, more than 35,700 bullets and 4,802 explosives were seized.

Ecuadorian law enforcement agencies also seized more than 10 tons of drugs and more than US$23,100 (R$114,400) in cash.

According to the government, the daily average of violent deaths fell from 28 to 6 due to the actions taken in matters of security. In working to improve security, Noboa believes that the entity responsible for prisons (SNAI) must be completely reformed and that there must be a permanent presence of the military in the penitentiary system.

The military has been in charge of the country's security since January 9, when the government declared an internal armed conflict against crime and identified 22 criminal groups as terrorists. (With EFE Agency)