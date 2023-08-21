The election took place in a scenario of crisis and political violence, deepened after the death of a candidate

No candidate obtained enough votes in the election for the Presidency of the Ecuador held on Sunday (20.Aug.2023) to win in the 1st round, according to data from the National Electoral Council. With that, the country will have a 2nd round of the election, on October 15, between the leftist candidate Luisa González and the liberal businessman Daniel Noboa Azin.

More than 81% of voters turned out to vote, according to the National Electoral Council. With almost 92% of the polls counted, Luisa González has 33.28 of the votes, while Daniel Noboa has 23.68%.

The election, which should only be held in 2025, was brought forward after President Guillermo Lasso used the constitutional clause known as “cross-death” (read more below).

The election took place in a scenario of crisis and political violenceelaborated after the death of presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio59, shot during a political rally in the country’s capital, Quito.

WHO IS LUISA GONZALEZ

Luisa González is from “Ciudadana Revolution Movement” (Citizen Revolution Movement), led by former President Rafael Correa. His deputy is economist Andrés Arauz, who was Minister of Knowledge and Human Talent during Correa’s presidency.

González was born in Quito and holds a law degree from the International University of Ecuador. In 2008, she worked as an advisor to the Secretariat of Communication and Information of the Presidency of Ecuador. Two years later, she assumed the position of general coordinator of the presidential Strategic Agenda.

Between 2011 and 2018, she held different positions, such as Vice-Consul of Ecuador in Madrid, Deputy Minister of the Ministry of Tourism, General Secretary of the Presidential Office, National Secretary of Public Administration and Minister of Labour. After the end of Correa’s government, González was named national secretary of the Andean Parliament.

The lawyer was elected to the National Assembly in the 2021 legislative elections. By the Unión por La Esperanza coalition, she was chosen to represent the province of Manabí. She held the post until May 17, when the president evoked the “cross death” which dissolved the Assembly.

She defines her political movement as “progressivism based on social justice”comparing it with the performance of the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), in Brazil, and Cristina Kirchner, in Argentina. He also claims that he will “attack” The causes of the Ecuadorian crisis: “Hunger, poverty, lack of jobs, lack of medicine in hospitals, lack of budget for education”said in an interview with the newspaper the country in July.

To solve the growing crime in the country, Gonzalez intends to strengthen the security institutions, coordinating the joint work between the Armed Forces, the Police and the Public Ministry.

On her economic proposals, she intends to raise US$ 2.5 trillion in foreign aid to revive the economy. “Don’t talk to me about the fiscal deficit, I’m going to talk about the lives that are lost and that’s what we’re going to guarantee”he said in the August 13 presidential debate.

WHO IS DANIEL NOBOA

Daniel Noboa, 35 years old, is the son of tycoon Álvaro Noboa. competes forNational Democratic Action” (National Democratic Action, in Portuguese).

According to the candidate, the election is an opportunity to move Ecuador away from Rafael Correa’s politics. “People have made their options clear, I don’t believe in these coalitions, that seems like a constraint. The people will be able to vote for the option that is not correct”, he said when speaking after learning that he would be in the 2nd round of the election.

At the age of 18, he founded his own company, DNA Entertainment Group. In 2010, he started working at his father’s companies, Corporación Noboa.

The businessman’s political career began in 2021, when he was elected to the National Assembly. In the Legislative, he was president of the Commission for Economic, Productive and Microenterprise Development.

Its electoral proposal is divided into 4 main points: social, economic, institutional and productive and environmental. Noboa said he intends to fight crime and strengthen Ecuador’s justice and security institutions.

On Thursday (17.Aug), shots were heard during his campaign rally in the city of Durán, in the western region of the country. At the X (formerly Twitter), Noboa reported the attack and said there were no injuries. “Intimidation and fear have no place in the country we love and are committed to changing for good.“, he wrote.

CROSS DEATH

“Cross-death” is a constitutional resource that allows the head of state to dissolve the National Assembly if he considers that it is undermining his ability to govern. As a consequence, the ruler is forced to call new legislative and presidential elections, in which he runs the risk of not being re-elected. The measure also establishes that the country’s leader can govern by decree-laws of urgency, while elections are not held.

The current president of Ecuador, Guillermo Lasso, used the resource to dissolve the National Assembly on May 17 of this year. The measure took place 1 day after an impeachment trial was initiated against him in the Assembly for his alleged participation in an embezzlement scheme. The alleged crime is related to a contract with the state-owned oil transport company, Flopec.

Lasso denies being aware of the wrongdoing and says the accusations are a political maneuver by the opposition to overthrow him.

This was the 2nd impeachment attempt suffered by the representative in less than 1 year. In June 2022, Lasso was 8 votes away from being tried by the Ecuadorian Congress. At the time, the country was dealing with violent indigenous protests due to the high cost of living and a group of deputies presented a motion of dismissal due to serious social unrest.