On an election day that had the participation of more than 82% of the Ecuadorian electoral roll, the representative of Correísmo and the only woman seeking the presidency, Luisa González, will compete for the Ecuadorian presidency with the young businessman, Daniel Noboa, in the second electoral return that will define the presidential binomial that will lead the Ecuadorian Executive. In addition, the ‘yes’ takes advantage of popular consultations related to extractivism in nature reserves.

“We inform the country that these results already mark a trend to ensure that Ecuadorians will go to a second round of elections on October 15,” said Diana Atamain, president of the National Electoral Council, who also thanked the “democratic attitude” of all electoral contenders.

The early general elections on August 20 saw Correísmo as the great winner of the day. With 85% of the ballots counted, the leftist candidate leads the preference of the electorate with 33% of the votes in her favor, above Daniel Noboa, with 23.9%; Christian Zurita, with 16.4%; Jan Topic, with 14.6% and Otto Sonnenholzner, with 7.1%.

The surprise of the night was also the poor performance of Yaku Pérez, an indigenous candidate who fell just a few votes away from entering the ballot in the 2021 presidential elections, but who now only managed to collect 3.8% of the ballots in his favor. .

In celebrating the results, Laura González stated that she feels “immense joy” after the preliminary results that place her as the leading political force on the presidential scene. In addition, she stressed that she and her team “are gaining about 1.5 million more votes than whoever she follows,” referring to Noboa.

Correísmo is also ahead in the legislative elections

More than ten million Ecuadorians cast their vote, both within the country and abroad, to not only elect their next president, but also to form the Ecuadorian Legislative Branch, materialized in the National Assembly.

After just over 52% of the polling stations counted on the legislative ballots, González’s party, Revolución Ciudadana, leads with 38% of the votes in his favor, over Alianza Gente Buena, a coalition that includes the party of the deceased Fernando Villavicencio, with 21.7% of the ballots in favor of his project; They are followed by Alianza ADN, with 14.4% of the votes; the PSC, with 10.6% of the electorate in its favor and five other parties that, together, gather just over 11% of the ballots.

From the Ecuadorian capital, the candidate of the Construye movement, Christian Zurita, stressed that, although his presidential candidacy did not gather the necessary votes to participate in the second round, his coalition did manage to obtain good legislative representation in the National Assembly, which will open ” a path of hope for Ecuadorians”.

‘No’ to extractivism in Yasuní and Chocó, for the moment

In addition to having the objective of defining the next rulers of Ecuador, the electoral day of this August 20 also led citizens to express their wishes regarding the protection of two of the most important natural reserves, not only in the country, but also of the entire continent: The Yasuní National Park and the Chocó Andino.

The Ecuadorian authorities decided to include in these general elections two popular consultations that could define the future of both territories. The count of these ballots, for the moment, is barely over 25% and the results are expected to be published until October 4.

“Do you agree that the Ecuadorian government should keep ITT’s oil fields, known as Block 43, indefinitely underground?” This is the question to which millions of Ecuadorians answered with ‘yes’ or ‘no’ and that It will define, for at least one year of administration, the management of the Yasuní.

On the question of Yasuní, the Ecuadorian electoral authorities report that the ‘yes’ has gathered just over 58% of the votes, above the 41% that the ‘no’ has received. If things continue like this, the Ecuadorian government will have a maximum of one year to stop oil extraction in the Yasuní ITT Block.

The ITT Block (for the Ishpingo, Tambococha and Tiputini fields) gave shape to the ‘Yasuní Initiative’, proposed in 2007 by the then president, Rafael Correa. In an attempt to preserve the oil sources in the subsoil of the area, in exchange for juicy international compensation.

The project was unsuccessful and the leftist administration reactivated extraction in the area in 2013. However, the discussions around the protection of what is the largest national park in Ecuador and a fundamental part of the Amazon are once again relevant.

On the other hand, another consultation seeks to prohibit mining in the Chocó Andino area, which covers almost 250,000 hectares as well as a wealth of minerals such as copper, silver and gold, which makes Chocó a very attractive area for mining extractivism, which causes irreversible consequences in its environmental composition.

Despite the fact that the Chocó consultation was regional, so citizens who were not residents of the area could not vote, the options had more detail than the Yasuní consultation, with four options to choose from: whether to keep the zonza or if mining should be opened in the region on a small, medium or large scale.

For the moment, the option favorable to conserving the Chocó reserve as a protected area is gaining with a devastating 67% of preference, compared to 32% of all the options that accept mining in the area.

