The Constitutional Court of Ecuador gave the green light to the political trial against President Guillermo Lasso.

In an extraordinary session on Wednesday, the nine magistrates that make up the body analyzed the impeachment request and, with six votes in favor and three against, admitted the request.

The request, submitted by a majority of the opposition in the National Assembly, attempts to dismiss the president alleging alleged crimes against the public administration and alleged embezzlement or embezzlement.

The Court determined that the crime of embezzlement is framed within the admissibility assumptions.

But the body decided not to admit two other accusations, on the alleged crime of concussion, which also accused Lasso of the opposition led by former president Rafael Correa (2007-2017).

“The plenary session resolved to inadmit the two accusations related to the alleged crime of extortion and admit the accusation of impeachment related to the alleged crime of embezzlement,” said a statement published by the Constitutional Court.

The body determined that the charges presented by the assembly members on the alleged crime of concussion (crimes against public administration) “do not comply” with the requirements established by law.

The Court’s decision now opens the way for the impeachment process to begin in the National Assembly.

In a statement, the government of Guillermo Lasso rejected the decision, saying it “in no way validates the arguments raised by the legislature against the president.”

“The approach of the National Assembly never had and will never have any legal or political support”indicated the text of the presidency disseminated on social networks.

what’s next

The National Assembly now has a maximum period of up to 45 days to submit the president to the prosecution process.

The process should follow the presentation of arguments and a vote.

A majority of 92 votes is required to remove the president. equivalent to two thirds of the chamber.

The initiative to take the president to impeachment reached the Constitutional Court after going through several instances in the Assembly.

One of these was that of a commission that reviewed a police investigation into alleged links between the president’s brother-in-law, Danilo Carrera, and public officials allegedly linked to corruption and drug trafficking networks.

The case was announced on the digital portal La Posta, which revealed the police investigation between June 2022 and January 2023 and which was filed on the recommendation of the court and the Prosecutor’s Office due to what was said was the lack of compelling elements. .

The opposition, however, took the revelations to support the request for impeachment and take it to the Constitutional Court.

The defense

The Ecuadorian president in turn sent the body a 91-page defense document so that the court would reject the request of the Assembly.

He argued that no accusation was justified or proven and that the petition was filed after the deadline, as well as that the file was not complete either, which was not accepted.

Lasso, who assumed the presidency in May 2021, denies the accusations and affirms that the Assembly is trying to “destabilize” his government.

The president already survived last June an attempt by the Assembly to remove him.

The attempt occurred in the midst of an indigenous strike that led to violent protests for almost three weeks demanding a reduction in fuel prices.

The impeachment process, however, did not reach the 92 votes needed to remove Lasso from office.

scenarios

Ecuador has been rocked in recent years by social and political instability, with three presidents ousted between 1997 and 2005.

With a powerful indigenous movement and massive protests, political instability is once again haunting the country.

In recent months, the Lasso government has faced violent demonstrations against the high cost of living that left six dead.

If the president were to be removed now, he would be succeeded by Vice President Alfredo Borrero.

But in the Ecuadorian press there is speculation about the possibility that the president invokes article 148 of the Constitution, known as “cross death”, with the aim of dissolving the Assembly and calling general elections.

To invoke this article, the president must be governed by one of the three grounds established in the norm and obtain a favorable opinion from the Constitutional Court.

The causes are that the Assembly has assumed functions that are not constitutionally its responsibility, or if legislators repeatedly and unjustifiably obstruct the execution of the National Development Plan, and -finally- in the face of a serious political crisis and internal commotion.

