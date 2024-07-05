It’s raining on wet ground in EcuadorThe Ecuadorian Football Federation (FEF) announced through an official statement at midnight on Thursday that the Spanish Felix Sanchez He is no longer the coach of the Tricolor.

The news did not take many by surprise, even though Sanchez He did not want him to leave the press conference because, he said, it was not “the moment when you are digesting the defeat (against Argentina) and also in a penalty shootout, which is more painful.”

An hour later, the FEF did not hesitate to issue a statement announcing that “the termination of the contractual relationship with the technical director has been agreed.” Felix Sanchez”.

“We thank Felix and his coaching staff for their work and professionalism and we wish them success in their future projects,” the statement concluded.

The exit is given just after the removal of the America Cup and the incessant battle unleashed in neighboring territory, where there has been a long controversy in recent days due to rumors of an escape to the Middle East.

The Ecuadorian press attacked the Spanish coach after the poor result in the debut of America Cup against Venezuela and in the face of rumors in the hallway that he had an agreement with Al-Sadd of Qatar, despite having a contract.

Felix Sanchez Bas He was hired by the Ecuadorian Federation in March of last year, with a contract that extended until 2026, but has encountered strong opposition to his management by part of the Ecuadorian fans and media.

The Ecuadorian coach leaves the ‘Tri’ in qualifying positions World Cup 2026, is in fifth place, and after having reached the quarter-finals of the America Cup, giving the best image in the last match, in which he pushed to the limit Argentinathe world champions, who could only win in a penalty shootout.

