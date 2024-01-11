Ecuador, a coup d'état underway: the narcos are taking over the country

In Ecuador there's a real one going on coup d'etat. Two very powerful drug cartels they face each other and terrorize the country. The prime minister Noboaelected less than two months ago, spoke to the nation like this: “A war is now underway, I asked for the Army's intervention“. Live TV invasion of armed men with covered faces, riots, attacks on hospitals, cars passing through the street, raids on shops and four officers kidnapped. In all ten victims. Ecuador – we read in Il Fatto Quotidiano – sinks into chaos with the unstoppable rise of 21 criminal groups which forced the new president Daniel Noboa, 36 years old, the youngest in the country's history, to decree “the armed conflict internal” to complement the State of emergency for 60 days announced in recent days. A week of waves of violence strongest the country has ever faced, start with the Adolfo “Fitò Macías” escape from prisonleader of the Los Chonerosthe largest drug trafficking gang in the country, linked to the powerful Mexican cartel of Jalisco New Generation (CJNG), the rivals of the Mexican Chapo cartel.

Read also: Developers and engineers: the world of work is looking for professionals

Read also: Meloni doesn't give up: he wants Sardinia and Veneto. Chaos Cdx. The government is at risk

The peak – continues Il Fatto – was reached yesterday whenever 13 people entered the studios of the public network Tc Television in the port city of Guayaquil. In the images, which went around the world, the station's employees were lying on the floor while the gang pointed rifles at them with the TV continuing to broadcast for 15 minutes. Police arrested 13 people who had had something to do with the assault: the accusation is terrorism. But the alert is high throughout South America. The Peru decreed the immediate dispatch of a contingent of special forces to the border and the United States expressed “deep concern” about what is happening, saying it was “ready to provide assistance to the Ecuadorian government”.

Political and economic instability of recent years has transformed Ecuador, once the rough diamond of Latin America, into the Most violent country. After the beheading of 79 prisoners on February 23, 2021, 2023 ended with 7,600 violent deaths, for a rate of over 40 murders per 100,000 inhabitants. Blood, cocaine and rivers of money, here's what's behind this war. In 2018, the country was still outside the orbit of the cartels. Then the end of the supremacy of the Colombian groups and the rise of the Mexican ones it changed the picture.

Subscribe to the newsletter

