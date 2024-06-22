Although it seems difficult for them to achieve it this time seeing the power of the greats like Argentina, Brazil and Uruguay, both teams are focused on overcoming the first round and thus reaching the quarterfinals, to see what happens from there.

Those led by Fernando Bautista are living a new era as a team, where one of the pillars is to compete against the strongest. For this reason, he will seek to strike a blow with players who are at a high level, such as: Yangel Herrera, Yeferson Sotelo, Salomón Rondón and Jefferson Savarino.

On the other hand, Félix Sánchez’s men, with a group of consolidated players, want to show that they can compete on equal terms against the greats of Conmebol.