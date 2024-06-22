The first date of Group B of the Copa América 2024 will have the attractive duel Ecuador vs. Venezuelathe only two South American teams that never played in the final of the tournament.
Although it seems difficult for them to achieve it this time seeing the power of the greats like Argentina, Brazil and Uruguay, both teams are focused on overcoming the first round and thus reaching the quarterfinals, to see what happens from there.
The favorite in the preview is Ecuadorwith a fee of 1.80 to 1 (-125). And it is logical: La Tri lost only two of its last 10 appearances, which were against two powers like Italy and Argentina in friendly matches. Venezuela’s victory pays 4.50 to 1 (+350), while a draw has a reward of 3.60 to 1 (+260). But what does Opta say? We go over it.
According to the specialized site Opta, Ecuador has more than half the chance of winning the match: 50.7% chance, while Venezuela registers 25.6% and the tie 23.7%. From what we see, those led by Félix Sánchez are widely favorites to win the match, and they will seek to rise to the occasion.
Ecuadorians and Venezuelans arrive at Levi’s Stadium with a clear goal: get the first three points.
Those led by Fernando Bautista are living a new era as a team, where one of the pillars is to compete against the strongest. For this reason, he will seek to strike a blow with players who are at a high level, such as: Yangel Herrera, Yeferson Sotelo, Salomón Rondón and Jefferson Savarino.
On the other hand, Félix Sánchez’s men, with a group of consolidated players, want to show that they can compete on equal terms against the greats of Conmebol.
