Next Saturday, June 22, 2024, at Levi’s Stadium, in Santa Clara, California, the Ecuadorian National Team will face the Venezuelan National Team, for the match corresponding to day one of group B, in the Copa America 2024. The Mexican National Team and Jamaica are the other two teams that are part of this group.
When? Saturday, June 22
Where? Santa Clara, California
Stadium: Levi’s Stadium
Schedule: 4:00 p.m.
Channel: TUDN, Channel 5 and Azteca 7
Online streaming: ViX
The Ecuadorian National Team has just beaten the Bolivian National Team 3-1, in a friendly match that took place last Wednesday, June 12, 2024, at Subaru Park in Pennsylvania. The scorers of the match were Enner Valencia, John Yeboah and Jordy Caicedo. Migue Terceros scored eighty-eight for the Bolivians.
Goalie: Dominguez
Defenses: Loor, Ordoñez, Porozo and Hurtado
Holding midfielders: Gruezo and Cifuentes
Offensive midfielders: Corozo, Mena and Yoboah
Forward: Enner Valencia
The last time the Venezuelan National Team faced the Ecuador team was on November 16, 2023, in a CONMEBOL qualifying match, facing the still distant 2026 World Cup. The match ended 0-0.
Goalie: blunt
Defenses: Osorio, Ángel and Ferraresi
Midfielders: Aramburu, Martínez, Cásseres and Navarro
Attackers: Savarino, Rondón and Machís
