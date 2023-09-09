After the consecration of the Argentine team in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, beating France in the final, it is time to quickly turn the page, as always happens in football and even more so in the professional field, where there are new challenges all the time. for which to fight.
Along these lines, Ecuador and Uruguay will face each other on date 2 of the CONMEBOL Qualifiers towards the World Cup in Mexico, Canada and the USA 2026, remembering that the first 6 qualify for the World Cup directly and the 7th placed will play playoffs. We review the previous one.
In which stadium is the Ecuador-Uruguay played?
Date: Tuesday, September 12
Location: Quito, Ecuador
Stadium: Rodrigo Paz Delgado
Hours: 7:00 p.m. in Argentina, Chile, Paraguay, and Uruguay, 6:00 p.m. in Bolivia and Venezuela, and 5:00 p.m. in Colombia, Ecuador, and Peru.
Referee: To be confirmed
How can you see Ecuador-Uruguay?
To confirm
What are the latest news from Ecuador?
Spanish Felix Sanchez’s team had no suspensions or injuries in the match against Argentina, so everything seems to indicate that the coach will repeat the same 11 that started that match.
What are the latest news from Uruguay?
Marcelo Bielsa’s team will wait for the end of the clash against Chile to see if which of their players is left to play against La Tri.
possible alignments
Ecuador: Galindez; Hurtado-Arboleda-Torres-Pacho-Estupiñán; Cifuentes-Gruezo-Caicedo; Silver-Valencia.
Uruguay: To confirm
Forecast
They will tie 1 to 1, with a goal from Valencia that will open the scoring at the Rodrigo Paz Delgado, although to their suffering Valverde will equalize it on the hour.
#Ecuador #Uruguay #watch #game #live #stream #lineups #forecast #Qualifiers
Leave a Reply