The Netherlands has not been able to live up to it in a match in which a priori they should have taken all three points. Once the clash is over, it must be recognized that Ecuador has been superior, and the Dutch have to find themselves with a song in their teeth with this tie.
Cody Gakpo the hero
The PSV Eindhoven player was already a star before the World Cup began, but people who don’t follow Dutch football didn’t know him. In the Qatari event he is establishing himself as one of the fashionable forwards on the European scene. Today’s game of him has been exceptional again.
Ecuadorian reaction capacity
The South Americans could have collapsed after Cody Gakpo’s early goal, but nothing could be further from the truth. The Netherlands took the lead on the scoreboard, and Ecuador took the lead in the duel. They annulled a goal of dubious legality on the brink of halftime and even so he came out in the second half to eat his rival. He got his reward with Enner Valencia’s goal.
arbitration errors
The arbitration team allowed Ecuador to have a goal canceled in the last minute of the first half due to a more than doubtful offside. It seems that at the moment when Pervis Estupiñán contacted the ball, the Ecuadorian striker, who was in an illegal position, did not impede the vision of the Dutch goalkeeper. It is not the first time in the world championship in which the VAR and the referees do not seem to be in contact. They seem intent on making decisions lightly.
The Netherlands ran out of ideas when their Plan A failed
Louis Van Gaal’s men saw how everything turned out for him when thanks to a kick from Gakpo they went ahead on the scoreboard after five minutes of clash. The Ecuadorians did not lose face to the match at any time and began to take over the game. Regardless of the result, a team like the Netherlands must be blamed for not knowing how to defeat the South Americans in football.
Frenkie is very lonely
The Barça player has been an oasis in the midfield of a team that should boast quality in that area. They already have a somewhat flimsy lead for one of their strong points to accumulate losses and inaccuracies. Aspect to improve if they want to compete in the round of 16.
